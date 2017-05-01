Coast Guard rescues a man in St. Johns River

A coupon good for $75 at Bed Bath & Beyond making the rounds on Facebook is, unfortunately, not what it appears to be. According to fact-checking website Snopes.com the coupon displays a name in its URL that is not part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s website, instead sending users to a fraudulent site posing as part of Bed Bath & Beyond. >> Read more trending news The company warned consumers about the scam on its own Facebook page, saying, “We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook. However, we all know some things are too good to be true! We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused. We are partnering with Facebook to have these coupons removed. Thank you for your understanding!” The coupon leads users to a survey on the fraudulent site, which can lead to subscription-based “Reward Offers”, or disclosure of personal details to nefarious types on social media, according to Snopes. The Better Business Bureau said the warning here is to not believe what you see. “It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization,” the BBB website said. “Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites and emails appear to come from a different sender. Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys.”