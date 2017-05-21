Columbia County murder suspect arrested

A Columbia County woman has been arrested and charged with the killing of a man she called her husband, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tracy Lea Luckey was taken into custody Saturday night, hours after the body of David Sullivan, 49, was discovered in their home in an unincorporated part of the county.

Deputies said Luckey called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report she had shot her husband. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Bobcat Drive, they found Sullivan dead.

Jacksonville brawl video: JSO arrests woman, 18, after Moncrief fight

Sgt. Murray Smith, of the Sheriff's Office, said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Although Luckey identified herself as the victim’s wife, detectives said they have not been able to verify their marriage through records. The couple reportedly lived together and had a 30-year relationship.

Smith said a handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting has been located and seized as evidence.

Luckey is being held without bail.