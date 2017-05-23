Community mourns Fernandina Beach father killed in crash

The Fernandina Beach community is coming together to help raise money for Dave, Lynne and Gianna Coyle.

FHP said the family was headed east on State Road 200 Monday when their van left the roadway and hit a tree.

Troopers said David Coyle died and his wife Lynne and daughter Gianna were rushed to the hospital.

“For me as a father, it's crazy hearing something like that,” family friend Ray Matz said.

Matz said his daughter played roller hockey with Gianna, who is in critical condition.

“Two years ago we had moved down and started the roller hockey program on Main Beach," Matz said. "And they were one of the handful of couples that came out and the kids played."

Matz said he became close with David, and he will be missed.

“An awesome father, awesome husband, always had something positive to say,” Matz said.

Action News Jax checked with UF Health and learned Lynne is listed in fair condition.

Family friends said she’s an assistant first-grade teacher at St Michael's Academy.

The community said they’re going to continue to pray for the Coyle family.

“It's devastating, we prayed on things last night ,” Matz said.

The Nassau Humane Society posted that David was on their board of trustees for 9 years, and they are keeping his family in their prayers.

Friends said the Coyles also have an older daughter, who was not in the car at the time of the crash.

The community is trying to raise $50,000 for the family’s medical expenses and David’s funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe page for the family has already raised $25,000.