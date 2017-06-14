Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 77
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 77° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 77° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 77° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 89° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Complaint filed against Jacksonville city councilman's nonprofit

Updated:

A whistleblower claims a nonprofit owned by Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney is breaking the law.

In a complaint filed with Duval Circuit Court, Darlene Peoples, who worked for the nonprofit, said she felt unsafe, was not properly trained and then was wrongfully terminated.

The city councilman’s finances and the nonprofit were frequently mentioned during the Corrine Brown federal fraud trial.

Thousands of dollars from Gaffney's charity, Community Rehabilitation Center, and his business C-RC Transportation, showed up in Corrine Brown’s personal account. Gaffney told Florida Politics the money sent to Brown consisted of gifts.

Now, Gaffney’s charity is the subject of a new complaint.

Peoples claims she was unlawfully terminated in September 2016. She was working as a substance-abuse counselor but moved into a new role as a mental health counselor.

The complaint alleges Peoples said she was not properly licensed or given “proper training material or guidance,” specifically, with how to deal with patients who were HIV positive with mental issues.

The document explains Peoples told Gaffney she felt she was in an unsafe work environment and put into situations that violated the law.

We emailed Peoples' attorney; he sent us a statement that reads, in part: “Our client did the right thing by objecting to what she perceived to be illegal conduct, and she got punished for it in our opinion. We hope that the jury feels the same way.  Our client wants her day in court.”

Gaffney and Peoples could not be reached for comment. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Dog dies of heat stroke after being left outdoors for hours in extreme heat 
    Dog dies of heat stroke after being left outdoors for hours in extreme heat 
    Animal Control in Wallingford, Connecticut, is issuing a warning after a dog died after being let outside and left for hours in extreme heat Monday. >> Read more trending news “One of our shelter alumnus was left outside by the family’s nanny yesterday for several hours without water,” Wallingford Animal Control said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Sadly, when the dog's owners returned home from work, they found her lifeless body in the yard. They rushed her to the veterinarian, who tragically confirmed she had suffered and died from heat stroke.” Temperatures in the city reached into the 90s Monday, according to a post by the shelter. “This was a young healthy dog,” Wallingford Animal Control Officer Katie Ehlers told WTNH. “So if you take another dog like a senior dog, let’s say, or a dog like a brachycephalic dog like our pugs or French Bulldogs -- those dogs are gonna be more susceptible to the heat.” “Although we have not yet been able to question the person responsible for leaving the dog out for an extended period in this heat, all we know is that she died a painful and agonizing death,” the organization said in the post. “This dog was loved VERY much by her family. She was extremely well cared for and adored. We do not blame the adopters for this tragic event. However, the bottom line is that this pup lost her life, and it was 110% preventable.” According to The Humane Society of the United States, pets can be cooled inside out with dog friendly popsicles, water, and cooling body wraps. Dogs should never be left in parked cars and exercise on hot days should be limited. Dog owners should provide adequate shade and water when their pets are outside and not rely on a fan to cool pets down. Humidity should also be monitored. Signs of heatstroke in animals include heavy panting, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting; a rapid heartbeat, glazed eyes, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy and fever. Very young or very old animals, overweight animals, as well as ones with short muzzles and with respiratory or heart disease, are at a higher risk for heat stroke.
  • Watch: Teen dances in hospital bed 6 days after heart transplant
    Watch: Teen dances in hospital bed 6 days after heart transplant
    When Amari Hall went through his fifth heart surgery in 15 years in March, his family prayed that it would finally be his last.  The Maryland teenager, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, underwent a transplant to replace his own failing heart. In the months since the surgery, he has become a viral sensation, thanks to video his aunt, Charawn Hunter, shot of him dancing in celebration of his new chance at life.  Amari’s impromptu dancing came just six days after his transplant, his family told CNN.  “We put the music on, and he started dancing,” Hunter said.  Nurses caring for Amari joined in on the video, which Hunter posted to her Facebook page last month for friends inspired by the “awesome Amari.” “We would like the world to see how awesome he is,” Hunter wrote. “He loves LeBron, but I know he’s busy, but please help me (in) making his video go viral.” Go viral it did, with the video seen more than six million times as of this week.  Hunter continued to post videos of Amari’s progress, including one on May 22, when he was released from the University of Maryland’s Children’s Hospital in Baltimore.  “Amari’s breaking out of the hospital,” Hunter wrote on Facebook.  The video shows members of Amari’s medical team telling him goodbye. There were plenty of hugs, tears, laughter -- and dancing.  “Thank you, everybody. Y’all have been very nice to me. I love you, all of y’all,” Amari said. “I’m gonna miss all of y’all.” “We love you, too,” a woman said off-camera.  ‘All his life, he has been a fighter’ Amari first showed signs of his congenital heart defect two days after his birth. A profile of Amari by Save the Heartbeat, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those born with heart defects, indicated that a doctor noticed his unusual breathing as he was being discharged.  Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia found that the newborn had hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a condition in which the left side of a person’s heart is underdeveloped.  >> Read more trending stories According to Save the Heartbeat, a healthy heart works like this: The right side of the heart pumps oxygen-depleted blood from the heart to the lungs, which fill it with oxygen. The left side of the heart then pumps the oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body, which uses that oxygen to survive.  A newborn’s heart has two small openings that allow blood to move between the two sides of the heart during gestation, but those holes close within days of birth.  In a baby with HLHS, blood can bypass the underdeveloped left side of the heart through those openings. When they close, the heart can no longer properly send oxygenated blood to the rest of the body, and the child begins showing symptoms of the defect, which include strained breathing, trouble feeding and an ashy or dusky appearance.  Amari had the first of his heart surgeries to save his life at 5 days old, Save the Heartbeat’s profile said. He had multiple additional surgeries before his second birthday. “He missed a lot of his childhood milestones,” his mother, Juaquinna Hall, told CNN.  Through multiple hospitalizations, missed school and being away from home and his peers, Amari has remained positive, she said.  “All his life, he has been a fighter,” Hall said.  Hall recounted the doctor’s visit in December, in which she and her son learned that his troubled heart was failing.  “He looked at me, and he said, ‘What are you afraid of? It’s my time. I need to have this done,’” Hall told CNN.  It took three months for doctors to find a compatible heart for Amari, who remained positive even as he was being wheeled into the operating room, his mother said.  “He made the nurses pray for him,” Hall said.  Hunter, who calls Amari her hero for all he has bravely endured, said Wednesday that he is recovering well and adjusting to his new heart.  “He is doing well and still dancing,” Hunter said. 
  • WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    The Washington Post is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice. >> Read more trending news
  • Health officials confirm Legionnaires’ case at Jacksonville senior living facility
    Health officials confirm Legionnaires’ case at Jacksonville senior living facility
    The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a suspected case of Legionnaires' disease at a senior living facility in Jacksonville. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionnaires' disease is a respiratory disease caused by a type of bacteria.  People who have it can experience coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches. Serious cases can be fatal.  Action News Jax reporter Deanna Bettineschi went to Watercrest Senior Living on San Jose Boulevard on Monday to learn more about the suspected case.  Employees told her to contact the community relations manager.  About an hour later, the chief financial officer called and said the health department had not contacted them.  Action News Jax called the Florida Department of Health and a spokesperson confirmed representatives spoke with someone at the facility.  We called Watercrest again Tuesday for comment but have not heard back.  The health department confirmed on Wednesday that tests confirmed the case of Legionnaires' disease.  UPDATE, 6/13/17, 10:38 p.m.: A spokesperson for Watercrest Assisted Living sent Action News Jax the following statement:  “A resident of our facility went to the hospital last weekend for suspected pneumonia and tested positive for the legionella antigen which could have been contracted anywhere he has lived over the past decade -- or longer. We have no reason to believe that this antigen was contracted at our facility. However, out of an abundance of caution and because the Duval County Department of Health has informed us they will not test until the illness has been confirmed, we have contracted with a well respected environmental testing firm who will begin work tomorrow morning. We have stressed the importance of learning the results as quickly as possible. We wish our resident a speedy recovery and will update the residents and public as to the testing results as soon as we know them.
  • FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    The man who shot and wounded four people at a Republican baseball practice on Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, had two guns in his possession, the FBI has confirmed. Witnesses reported that James Hodgkinson, identified by authorities as the man who carried out the attack on congressmen as they practiced for an upcoming charity baseball game, was firing a rifle when the attack began. Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, said he would not comment on what types of weapons Hodgkinson had or which one he was using as he shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Louisiana), and four others. Slater said he would only confirm that Hodgkinson had a rifle and a handgun. Hodgkinson also shot Matt Mika, who works as a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and was helping to coach the team; Zachary Barth, a legislative correspondent who works for Texas Rep. Roger Williams; and two U.S. Capitol Police Officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner. The gunfight was a fierce one, according to witnesses. A person who lived near the ballpark and asked not to be identified said he estimated that at least 80 to 100 rounds of ammunition was fired.  Congressmen on the scene also said that multiple rounds had been fired and that the shooting “seemed to go on forever.” Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama), lauded the bravery of the two Capitol Police officers, saying that despite being wounded, they returned fire in an effort to protect the congressmen. Brooks told CNN in an interview immediately after the attack that, '... a Capitol security guy who had already been shot, who had helped take down the shooter, came limping over to us in the outfield, totally ignoring his own wounds to check on the person he was primarily responsible for — Steve Scalise being a part of the House leadership team.' The officers were part of the team that protects high-ranking members of Congress. Scalise is third in line in the leadership of the House.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.