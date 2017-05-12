Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
H 93
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
75°
Broken Clouds
H 93° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 82° L 69°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Contractor overseeing site of deadly Jacksonville accident has been hit with OSHA violations before
Close

Contractor overseeing site of deadly Jacksonville accident has been hit with OSHA violations before

Contractor overseeing site of deadly Jacksonville accident has been hit with OSHA violations before

Contractor overseeing site of deadly Jacksonville accident has been hit with OSHA violations before

Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A man believed to be in his 40s is dead after a workplace accident at a construction site in Durkeeville on West 16th Street.

A 30-year-old man was also injured after falling on his back at the same site Thursday.

Charlie McCloud, who lives next door to the construction zone, said he was sitting on his porch when it happened.

Corrine Brown Trial: Her testimony could lead to harsher sentence, her attorney says

“It was all quiet, next thing you know you hear -- I won't say a loud boom -- more like a popping sound,” McCloud said.

This police report shows one worker died at the scene and the other was transported to UF Health.

“I knew it was coming from this direction. Then I went to the store like an hour later, they had it all roped off and stuff,” McCloud said.

Sky Action News Jax captured exclusive aerial video of JSO at the construction site which is the future Mary Eaves Apartments location.

The employees involved in the accident were working for M & R Construction, who is a subcontractor to Building Materials and Construction Services. 

According to the police report, the company overseeing the project, Summit Contracting Group, has been cited by OSHA in the past.

It’s most recent citation is from February of last year which found employees were exposed to fall hazards.

OSHA is now investigating Thursday afternoon’s incident.

Action News Jax tried calling M & R Construction but no one answered. A short time later, someone called reporter Lorena Inclan back and as soon as she introduced herself, the caller hung up.

Summit Contracting Group’s Chief Administrative Officer, Nicole Padgett, sent Action News Jax the following statement:

WEST MIMS WILDFIRE: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam

“Summit Contracting Group, Inc. sends its deepest condolences to the family that lost a loved one in the tragic accident yesterday, and our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to the worker who was injured. The two workers were employed by M&R Construction, LLC, who is a subcontractor to Building Materials and Construction Services. 

"OSHA is currently investigating the accident and Summit is providing OSHA with all requested information necessary for OSHA to complete its investigation. Summit has no further comment on this active OSHA investigation other than to reiterate our commitment to job site safety, including our commitment to fully cooperate with the OSHA investigation.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    Ransomware attack: What you need to know
    On Friday, ransomware attacks hit tens of thousands of organizations in what is thought to be the biggest cyberextortion attack recorded, according to a report from The Associated Press. >> Read more trending news The attack gained attention from media largely after it impacted National Health Service operations in England. It has hit computer networks across the globe in more than 60 countries. The New York Times reported that FedEx in the United States and telecommunications companies Telefónica in Spain and MegaFon in Russia were affected. Here are things to know about the ransomware attack. What is ransomware? Ransomware is malware that locks and disables a user’s computer system and demands ransom in order for the user to regain access to their computer and the files on it. Kurt Baumgartner, a security researcher at Kaspersky Lab, told The AP ransom demands start at $300 and two hours later, increasing to $400, $500 and $600.  How does the  ransomware attack happen? The attack exploited a vulnerability in Microsoft Windows that was patched in March but not on machines that had not been updated or patched, according to NPR. It then prompts the pop ups that tells the user their files are encrypted and can be unencrypted if they pay ransom money. Once one computer is affected, the malware spreads itself across the network. How can future attacks be prevented? Updating computer operating systems when prompted and maintaining up-to-date software is the best bet against ransomware attacks. Many groups were affected by the attacks because machines had not had updated versions of Windows or had versions that Microsoft was no longer offering patches for.
  • Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
    Four charities moved their galas from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club
    Four charities will not return to host their annual fundraising galas at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in the coming social season, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. >> Read more trending news Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Friday released the details of its 2018 event, which will be held at the Breakers. Though the organization had told The Palm Beach Post earlier this year that it would not return to Mar-a-Lago, saying it wanted to avoid “controversial venues that may distract from our focus on cancer care and research,” a Dana-Farber spokesman told the Palm Beach Daily News on Friday that Mar-a-Lago’s ballroom simply was not available on the date needed. MorseLife, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society also have moved their signature fundraising events from Mar-a-Lago to the Breakers for the coming year. On the other hand, one group will move its fundraiser to Mar-a-Lago: the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, according to Shannon Donnelly, Daily News society editor . Several charities faced backlash this year for holding their galas at Mar-a-Lago, with Dana-Farber and Bascom Palmer among them. Petitions also put pressure on the Cleveland Clinic to change its venue from Mar-a-Lago, but Donnelly reported that organization will stay put for the coming year. READ MORE: Complaints aside, charities plan to stick with Trump’s Mar-a-Lago A night at Mar-a-Lago: Inside charity event with Trump, Sessions nearby Doctors want charity galas moved from Mar-a-Lago President Trump stops in at cancer charity event at Mar-a-Lago
  • Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    Man, 89, drowns in freak accident after his car hits a fire hydrant
    An 89-year-old man got sucked into a hole under his car and died after he struck a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. Troopers said after hitting the hydrant, Robert Dreyer stepped out of the car and got pulled under his Mercedes as the water from the broken hydrant gushed out. >> Read more trending news Dreyer crashed at the intersection of Tavistock Drive and Crelford Way.  Pedro Rodriguez was working nearby when he heard the crash.  “We just see that water gushing out and it gets to the point that it’s hitting all those palm trees on the side of the road,” he said. “And my boss yelled at us to bring the car down the road.” He and other bystanders made their way to the hole where Dreyer was trapped and pulled him out. Rodriguez believes Dreyer was in the water for three or four minutes. “I haven’t seen anything like this before,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor. “Usually the fire hydrants will break off and they won’t spew water; they have safety valves in place. But if you hit something the right way, the safety doesn’t work.” Dreyer died at the hospital, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation. 
  • Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Infant found dead in running car; police investigate
    Police found an infant dead Thursday in a car left running in Toledo, Ohio, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news In a statement released to WTVG, police said the baby was found around 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive. He is not believed to be more than 2 months old. It was not immediately clear how long the child was left in the vehicle, although police told The Toledo Blade that the car had been “sitting idle” for a long period of time. The baby’s identity was not immediately known. An autopsy was scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of his death. Police continue to investigate.
  • Deputies: 15-year-old kicks, punches attempted kidnapper near bus stop
    Deputies: 15-year-old kicks, punches attempted kidnapper near bus stop
    Deputies released a composite sketch Friday of a man suspected of trying to abduct a 15-year-old girl near a bus stop bus stop in Florida. >> Read more trending news The girl told Lake County deputies that the man attempted to kidnap her at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, near her bus stop in the area of South Bloxam Avenue and East Washington Street in Minneola. The teen said a white man driving a gray or blue Honda passenger car asked her if she needed a ride, deputies said. She said no, but the man got out of the car and approached her, deputies said. The teen told deputies that she punched the man in the face and kneed him in the groin area, and he got back into his vehicle. The teen reported the incident to a second-period teacher at Lake Minneola High School. She said she didn’t immediately report it to law enforcement because she was scared and didn’t know how to. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.