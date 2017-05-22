Cop's presence doesn't stop Florida couple's lewd show

A Florida couple could not be deterred from their sexual escapades.

Merri-Anne Bromley, 62, and David Wheeler, 55, were having sex on the steps outside a dental office in St. Petersburg on Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., according to The Smoking Gun.

Even the arrival of a St. Petersburg police officer wasn’t enough to stop the couple’s public show, according to the arrest report. After continuing in front of the officer, the pair were eventually separated, The Smoking Gun reported.

Bromley and Wheeler were both arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

Bromley remains in jail on $250 bond, but Wheeler has since been released.