Corrine Brown: Jurors meet Tuesday without reaching a verdict

5 p.m. update: The jury has gone home for the day without reaching a verdict.

The jury arrived in the deliberations room at 8:47 a.m. and left at 4:48 p.m.

There were a few short breaks through the day, but no formal recess at any point.

11 a.m. update: A source close to Corrine Brown tells Action News Jax that Brown will not return to the courthouse unless the jury has a question or a verdict.

The original plan was for her to return to the courthouse Tuesday morning, but she decided she wanted to spend more time with her mother today instead, the source says.

The jury has not had any questions as of yet.

9 a.m. update: The jury has not had any questions yet.

Jury deliberated 3 hours and 48 minutes on Monday. There are two things that require attorneys’ presence: If a jury has a question ... or a verdict.

There is around a 10-minute warning for a question, and a 15-minute warning for a verdict.

If the jury has not reached a verdict by 5 p.m., the judge will decide when to discharge jury for the day.

The four alternates still have to stick around through jury deliberation in case a juror needs to be replaced.

If Brown is convicted on all counts, she faces 357 years in prison and $5 million in fines.

