The jury mulling the fate of former Rep. Corrine Brown has gone home for the night, after nearly 12 hours of deliberation.

The judge turned the case over the jury on Monday afternoon.

Since then, the jurors have not had any questions for the judge.

As the 22 verdicts loom, the former congresswoman spent the day dining and relaxing with family and supporters at The Jacksonville Landing.

A source close to Brown tells Action News Jax that she does not plan to return to the courthouse until the jury has a question or verdict.

Brown faces:

• One count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

• Seven counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud

• Nine counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud

• One count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts

• One count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of the internal revenue laws

• Three counts of filing a false U.S. individual tax return

The prosecution told the jury that Brown profited from so-called “bogus charity” One Door for Education, lied to donors, and lied on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Brown’s defense attorney James Smith argued that the jury should see the former congresswoman as a victim of her chief of staff Ronnie Simmons’ fraud.

The jury has thousands of pages of evidence and eight days of witness testimony to consider, including Brown’s own emotional testimony.

If she’s convicted on all counts, the 70-year-old former congresswoman faces a maximum 357-year prison sentence and nearly $5 million in fines.

That jury panel is made up of five white men, three white women, one black man, two black women and one Hispanic man.

Nine of the 12 jurors live in Jacksonville.

The four alternate jurors, two men and two women, are also at the courthouse in a separate room from the deliberations.

The judge told the alternates they need to stick around the courthouse until the verdicts are reached, in case a juror gets sick or is otherwise unable to continue.

The jury will return to the federal courthouse on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberating.

