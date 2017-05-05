Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
63°
H 76°
L 56°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
63°
Few Clouds
H 76° L 56°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    63°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny / Wind. H 76° L 56°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Afternoon
    Sunny / Wind. H 76° L 56°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny / Wind. H 76° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Corrine Brown Trial: Brown back on the stand on Friday
Close

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown back on the stand on Friday

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown back on the stand on Friday

Corrine Brown Trial: Brown back on the stand on Friday

Updated:

RELATEDBrown gets emotional on during direct questioning 

9 a.m. update: Corrine Brown takes the stand again this morning to continue cross-examination.

Prosecution has the option of calling a rebuttal witness/witnesses after Brown, but her attorney has indicated so far that he does not plan to do that.

The judge is expected to dismiss the jury until Monday.

After the jury leaves, there will be a charge conference where the attorneys and judge will work out the details of the jury instruction and verdict form.

Closing arguments will be Monday -- and then the trial is officially on verdict watch. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    Meteorologist who killed self named suspect in sexual assault
    A meteorologist who committed suicide in April was named the suspect in a sexual assault case, officials said. Tom Johnston, 46, was found dead in Maine on April 6, three days after his family reported him missing. >> Read more trending news The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Johnston would’ve been charged in a sexual assault case if he was still alive. Oxford deputies said Johnston hosted an event April 1 at Sunday River in Newry. Officials began investigating after a woman came to Bridgton Hospital and said she was raped at a Newry home in the early morning hours of April 2, Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant said. Witnesses told investigators that Johnston was inside a room at the home during the assault. People confronted Johnston at the house and he quickly left, officials said. He was last seen that same day at 1 p.m. when he checked out of a Sunday River hotel. Johnston’s family reported him missing on Monday, April 3 after he never returned from the trip. Police put out a missing person notice April 6 and Johnston was found dead in a wooded area in Auburn a few hours later. A medical examiner ruled his death a suicide. Officials said Johnston was the only suspect in the case. He and the victim had no known relationship before the assault, officials said. Officials are awaiting DNA results but said the case is closed. Johnston worked at Action News Jax in Jacksonville, Florida, until 2014. He'd been working as a meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Portland, Maine before his death.
  • Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    The defense is calling just four witnesses to present their side in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- including Brown herself. The other three witnesses who have testified on Brown’s behalf spanned personal, professional, and civic bonds, but were united in their trust of Brown and belief that the Congresswoman was passionate about serving her constituents and causes. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Rontel Batie started as an intern in Brown’s office in 2010, being placed there through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He later worked as a full-time staffer as well, so he saw Brown on and off over the span of several years. Throughout that time, he says Brown had the reputation for getting there before most people, and staying well after others had left. He described her as an “expert” on the causes she was involved in, especially veteran’s issues. Brown’s Defense Attorney James Smith III asked Batie if he noticed Brown’s age starting to catch up to her, and if that made her rely more and more on her staff. While he says he saw the impact on Brown physically- for example she wouldn’t walk nearly as much as years prior- he says she remained the “expert” on legislative issues. He did add that the staff worked to take care of her personal needs, so that she could focus on the core responsibilities of a lawmaker. Batie also believes he has attended an event Brown hosted in conjunction with the CBCF’s Annual Legislative Conference. These receptions during this event have been criticized by prosecutors, who argue they were parties for Brown funded through donations to a “sham” charity. Batie said there was always a lot of education and networking taking place, although on further questioning, it seemed he had actually attended an official veteran’s reception hosted by Brown on Capitol Hill, rather than the event that’s not formally affiliated with the conference. UNF President John Delaney, who’s a former Jacksonville Mayor, knew Brown dating back to the 1980s, but grew closer to her in the early 1990s, when he started working at City Hall.  “She’s bluntly honest,” he says. He spoke about Brown working tirelessly to help with some big things for the City, including repairs to the Fuller Warren Bridge and the construction of the federal courthouse. Another woman, Brenda Simmons Hutchinson, worked with Brown through the community service oriented group The Links. She says Brown and another women were behind a project to get laptops for young female students they were counseling, and it was rewarding to see those computers be delivered.  “I’m still smiling because I can still see the smile on their faces,” she says. Simmons Hutchinson says her grandson is also one of the students who was chosen to go on an exchange trip to China which Brown organized, describing that as an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Prosecutors have previously questioned the funding for both of those programs, as well as the selection process on who was chosen to go on the China trip. Simmons Hutchinson did not speak to the funding and was unaware of how students were chosen for the exchange program. On cross examination, a question prosecutors posed to all of the parties was whether any of them were aware of Brown’s financial situation. None were. Prosecutors called a total of 40 witnesses over seven days to make their case. The defense is not obligated to make any case presentation, so the lower number of witnesses is not any indication of the strength of their arguments. The burden to prove the charges falls on the government. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door, promoting the organization as a charity when it was not. The trio allegedly used the money for their own personal expenses, although Wiley says she operated separate from Simmons and Brown. Both Simmons and Wiley have pleaded guilty and previously testified for the prosecution. Brown has maintained through this process that she was unaware of what Simmons and Wiley were doing, and that she trusted Simmons to handle her affairs and he betrayed that trust. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse following the latest testimony, as Brown herself takes the stand.
  • Non-profits say tens of thousands of dollars in claimed donations by Rep. Brown don’t match records
    Non-profits say tens of thousands of dollars in claimed donations by Rep. Brown don’t match records
    Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown claimed tens of thousands of dollars in donations of cash, checks, and items to various local non-profits in recent years- but the records from those groups are showing things don’t add up. In some cases, there is a lack of any record. In other cases where Brown has a letter acknowledging her contribution, the groups say their books are telling a different story. FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Earlier this week, Brown’s tax preparer walked the court through the individual returns Brown has filed since 2008. WOKV gave you a comprehensive look at not just the top lines, but the charitable contributions Brown deducted- or sought to deduct- each year, as prosecutors worked to back up the tax-related charges Brown is facing in addition to the fraud counts.  Now, the non-profits themselves are testifying that- while Brown has in many cases done important work to help boost their organizations- the donations are not stacking up. In 2014, Brown claimed a $3500 donation to the Clara White Mission. The President and CEO of that organization, Ju’Coby Pittman says they have many procedures in place to closely track and record donations, and that her staff would also let her know if a sitting Congresswoman made a donation of that size. Not only does she have no recollection of such a donation, but she says the Mission has no records documenting a donation from Brown any year since 2009. The General Manager of New Destiny Christian Center, Doug Shackelford, says they kept close records of contributions, and those records show some donations from Brown, but nothing close to what she claimed in her filings. As an example, Brown claimed $2,500 in donations in 2013. Shackelford says there records show only a $50 contribution. On cross-examination, Shackleford told the court there are a few donations that aren’t tracked- specifically if someone gives without submitting their information. He added that Brown never approached the Center to say there was any problem with her statement. Brown’s tax preparer Dawn Wright says she is not required to have documentation to support a claimed deduction, although it’s preferred. She testified that they’re able to take Brown at her word, although Wright said she did get uncomfortable as the receipts fell off in recent years.  There were other years where Brown did provide letters acknowledging and thanking her for her contributions from different organizations, but testimony is showing a conflict between what was on paper and reality. Brown worships at Bethel Baptist Church, and during the years studied in this investigation, there was record of her donating every year. Between 2008 and 2011, the receipts matched the contributions Brown claimed on her taxes. From 2012 to 2014, the receipts weren’t submitted on her returns. Prosecutors later found the receipts, and learned the donations Brown was claiming in that time were higher than what the Church’s books reflected, sometimes by a few thousand dollars. In 2015- after this investigation began- the numbers were matching and the receipt was submitted once again. The Community Rehabilitation Center is a local non-profit that has come up in testimony on several occasions through this trial, in part because Brown claimed years of deductions from donations to the organization. In fact, on her 2010 return, she tried to deduct $10,000 worth of her “time”- but when that was denied by her tax preparer, Brown filed a new letter that acknowledged a $10,000 contribution of goods. The government’s investigation would eventually find that one of her staffers had a file which contained several versions of a CRC donor letter, including one that wasn’t signed and one that didn’t have a donation amount. CRC Fiscal Manager Dawn Smith told the court that, despite the letters to Brown, their books show no record of a cash or check deposit from Brown in any year since 2008. The CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney- who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman- signed that donor letter several years.  On cross examination, Smith admitted that- prior to when she started in her current role two years ago- the record keeping connected to their donations was “challenged”. She acknowledged that, while they couldn’t find record of a donation, she couldn’t definitively say none had occurred. Another institution which Brown claimed donations to over several years is Edward Waters College. Several employees of the College- including its President- painted a complicated picture that shows Brown may have recently claimed donated furniture that she actually gave more than 15 years ago. EWC President Nat Glover says he tries to personally acknowledge any contribution to the College that’s over $2,000 or so, and he would be notified if a sitting Congresswoman had made any substantial contribution. Brown submitted EWC letters in three years of her recent returns claiming a $12,000 donation of furniture in 2008, an $8,000 donation of furniture in 2009, and a $9,500 contribution in 2011. Glover started serving as interim President of EWC in May 2010, and that position became permanent in 2011. Glover testified that the claimed 2011 contribution was never brought to his attention, and further the EWC books do not show any cash contribution of that amount of Brown. What he did know is Brown claimed to have donated the furniture in the Office of the President and Presidential Conference Room, and he didn’t think the total $20,000 valuation of that furniture was unreasonable. Therefore, when the EWC Office of Institutional Advancement said Brown was seeking letters to back up those donations, Glover said not to “split hairs”, and that he had every reason to believe the Congresswoman was being truthful. The Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Eurmon Hervey, was more hesitant, though.  Hervey says he got a call from a higher up at EWC saying Brown said she hadn’t been acknowledged for several gifts previously given. Testimony from an IRS employee showed an auditor, Brown, and some representatives of Brown met mid 2010 in connection to Brown’s claims of charitable contribution, and the phone call to EWC came just a few days before that sit down. Hervey didn’t have firsthand knowledge of the furniture being donated, except that it was in place when he joined the institution in 2009. He says Glover recommended they give Brown the benefit of the doubt. In regard to the $9,500 contribution claimed in Brown’s 2011 return, Hervey says he had a lot of “apprehension” signing that. They got a similar call as with the furniture, saying Brown hadn’t been acknowledged, but Hervey says he told them he would not write the letter. A few days later, he says Brown made an unannounced stop at this office, pointing out items in the conference room she claimed to have donated- including a series of collector dolls. He believed those items had all been there for years. “Did you feel you were forced to write this letter?” asked Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva. “I will say that a visit from a sitting Congresswoman is certainly unexpected,” Hervey responded. He further said he likely wouldn’t have written the letter if Brown herself hadn’t showed up. “Yes, this is not the way it’s always done,” Hervey said. Two more witnesses gave greater details on the timeline- both testifying that the furniture and dolls in question had been at EWC well before the years Brown was claiming. Charles McCormick has worked at EWC for 18 years, currently serving in business and finance. He says the Presidential Suite- including the office and conference room- were refurbished around 2001-2002, and that’s when most of the furniture came in, if not earlier. The only exception was a glass case and the content, including the dolls, but McCormick says those were in place by 2005. Another longtime employee, Linda Foster, further testified that she believed all of the furniture was installed before she joined EWC in 2003. McCormick says Brown was, in fact, involved in donating the furniture- because he remembered her saying how she wanted it laid out. He did not have firsthand knowledge whether Brown had paid for the furniture. Most of these groups spoke of Brown as a champion for their causes. Pittman says they were having funding for a housing project held up, but one phone call to Brown and it was fixed in less than a day. Glover says Brown was available to help them with legislative issues and other needs. The prosecution has now rested its case. Brown is facing several counts of filing a false tax return as part of the greater indictment connected to “One Door For Education”. That’s a group Brown and two others are accused of promoting as a non-profit, in order to solicit donations they were actually using for their own personal expenses. Those two alleged co-conspirators- her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the One Door President Carla Wiley- have both pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following all of the testimony. Get frequent updates from our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
  • “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “It was just not a major issue for me. I know now it should have been.” Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown admits she made mistakes by not managing her office more closely and not paying attention to her personal finances, but she says in regard to the federal charges she’s facing, she never meant to do anything wrong.  “It wasn’t intentional on my part. I made mistakes. I just didn’t pay the kind of attention to details that I should have,” Brown says. Brown took the stand Thursday to testify in her own defense in the federal fraud trial she’s facing. Brown, her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the President of “One Door For Education” Carla Wiley have all been accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which prosecutors call a “sham” charity- and using the money for personal expenses instead. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown While Simmons says he gave signed blank One Door checks to Brown and withdrew money from One Door to deposit in her account- all at her direction- Brown says that’s not the case. In fact, not only did Brown say Simmons acted alone, but she said she had no idea what he was doing at the time. If she had, Brown says she would have called House Administration and fired him, although she admits it would have been difficult to actually call the police. “There is no way that I would ever have done anything that would cause Ronnie to go to jail. I never would have done anything like that,” she says. She says she saw Simmons as a son, getting emotional on the stand as she talked about taking a chance on Simmons to run her office, because she saw his potential.  Simmons would sometimes give Brown cash directly, which she believed to be Simmons own cash for reimbursements. Other times, Simmons would put the money in Brown’s account. Her defense asked how she could have not noticed all of the money that was being deposited. “I wish I could answer that. I wish I paid more close attention to my finances. I was always busy working on things for my constituents,” she says. In addition to serving on two committees- including eventually rising to Ranking Member on Veteran’s Affairs- Brown says she prided herself on being open not just to Jacksonville and Florida constituents, but anyone who sought her ear on key issues. That included working long days and frequent travel back to her district. Simmons would run through her schedule with her every morning, and then the day would be filled with caucus meetings, votes, and more. Simmons would handle her travel reimbursements, as well as caring for paying himself back for deposits and other expenses he would make in connection to Brown’s Congressional work. Brown says she had no reason to believe One Door was not a non-profit, and she thought it was doing good things for the community, including paying out scholarship. She says she didn’t actually know there was a problem involving the group until the charges against her were filed and, later, Simmons pled. Although prior witnesses said Brown would frequently promote One Door, Brown herself said she actually had little knowledge of what the group did. “They’re just one of the many organizations I worked with,” she says. Brown says she didn’t even realize One Door was the sponsor of some of her events, because she neither assembled the fliers promoting the events nor paid close attention unless it was something she would sign. When she was soliciting donors, it would often be for her campaign account Friends of Corrine Brown, her Florida Delivers Leadership PAC, her legal trust, or One Door. Brown said she would also solicit support for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, while working with their interns and scholarship program. Despite many donors testifying that Brown was skilled at soliciting money, she testified she hated it- especially when it came to her campaign fund, where people were reluctant to contribute because they believed she would win. She says facing the fact that donors- many of who gave thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, and who she considered friends- may think that she willingly conspired is something that’s devastating, because her reputation is everything. “The only thing that you have in life is your name,” she says. But she couldn’t offer any answer when, during early cross examination, prosecutors asked Brown why Simmons would just randomly bring her name in to this case, if not for some wrongdoing. Brown also received cash deposits from a part-time staffer, Von Alexander, who testified that she would receive signed blank One Door checks and would fill them out and deposit them at Brown’s direction. Brown says Alexander was always living “in a crisis” with substantial financial issues, so the deposits tied to Alexander her were actually payments on a loan Brown had given Alexander. She did not speak to how Alexander may have received the One Door checks, or why she would be using that money to pay the loan. Prosecutors have been trying to show Brown herself was financially challenged, and that without these cash deposits she would have been running in the red. She teared up while telling the court she likes to shop at Macy’s and the Dollar Store, but not some of the high end shops that investigators say they see on Brown’s bank statements. “I thought I was living fine, not beyond my means,” Brown said. $330,000 in One Door donations allegedly went toward hosting events, including a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The group that was supposed to benefit from the tournament- a scholarship funds for minorities in the transportation industry, which Brown said she is passionate about- says they never received any donations. Brown didn’t say if she knew specifically about that outcome, but knew the bill on the event was too high- and that’s the reason it wasn’t an annual event. “If I had an event and it didn’t make any money, I wasn’t doing it again,” she says. The intent of all of theses events was always to solicit for charitable causes, according to Brown. In addition to the fraud and closely related charges, Brown is accused of filing false personal income tax returns and making improper financial disclosures required of a Congressperson. In both cases, prosecutors say she underreported income and overreported charitable contributions. “I believed in paying my fair share of taxes,” Brown said. With the charitable giving, Brown’s tax preparer has previously testified that she didn’t always have documentation to support the donations Brown was claiming. Brown admits that getting her to do her taxes was a hassle for a staff, and looking back now she realizes she should have been more organized and not waiting for the last extension. She maintains that the donations reflected in the return were appropriate, though. One specific issue for prosecutors has been contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, where Brown worships. She has claimed years of donations, and had provided the supporting receipt for many years. In 2012-2014, though, the receipts were not included in the information given to the IRS. Those receipts were later found in a former staffer of Brown, who said she had been told not to include the receipts. The amount Brown claimed was more than what the documentation showed, sometimes by a few thousand dollars. Brown says she gave every cent she claimed, but some of the donations were made less formally than others- like putting cash in a collection bin that would passed around at a special event, instead of submitting the donation through the proper channels to ensure it was documented. Another instance involves furniture donated at Edward Waters College- which Brown claimed in recent years. Testimony from several EWC employees show the donations were actually made in the early 2000s. Brown says she believed that she could claim the contributions at a later time. Brown also claimed years of donations to One Door For Education. Her CPA noted on a worksheet that Brown verbally confirmed the contribution to her in one of the years, but Brown says she had no recollection of that conversation. With the financial disclosures that are required of sitting Congresspersons, Brown says she knew she was obligated to do these annually, but Simmons handled it for her. She says they would generally talk about it before she signed, although there is one case where Simmons admitted to signing on the Congresswoman’s behalf. Cross examination of Brown continues Friday. The jury is currently expected to hear closing arguments Monday, and will then be given the case. WOKV will continue to be in the courtroom through all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.  
  • Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.  >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.  Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.