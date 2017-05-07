Corrine Brown trial: Closing arguments expected Monday

U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s federal trial will soon end and the public will find out if a jury of her peers believes the Florida Democrat is guilty of her fraud-related charges
Brown is accused of using a bogus charity as a personal slush fund
Friday, she took the stand with a dramatic testimony. She sobbed and even pounded her fist on the stand when talking about her former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons
At one point, she yelled, "He is trying to ruin my life. “
Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson believes the testimony points to Brown being found guilty. “I think the case has been proven as far as the economics. It's been shown that money came from that account, the false charity, into her bank account” Carson said.
Simmons testified Wednesday that Brown instructed him to take money from his girlfriend Carla Wiley’s foundation, One Door for Education, and deposit it into her account
Brown was questioned about the $142,000 in cash deposits between 2009 and 2014 that the IRS testified was not declared as income on her taxes.
“I had birthdays. I had Christmas, you know, and sometimes I have boyfriends,” Brown replied.
On Monday, Corrine Brown’s former congressional staffer of 15 years, Von Alexander, testified Brown repeatedly instructed her to fill out blank checks from One Door for Education, and deposit them into her business account
Now a jury will soon be responsible for deciding the former congresswoman's fate.
“This is why we have a jury of 12. We have 12 people who are looking at the people and (what) they testify, and they're assigning credibility to these people,” Dale said.
Closing arguments will begin Monday and the jury will then begin deliberations on Brown’s 22 charges
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself