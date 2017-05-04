Corrine Brown's defense entered a motion Thursday to acquit Brown on all charges.
The move came after the prosecution's "star witness," Brown's former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, repeatedly stated that the intent of expensive events thrown by One Door for Education was always to raise money.
The government is alleging that Brown stole $330,000 when she asked donors to give money to fund events.
The 22 charges against her focus on allegations that they never intended to raise money for scholarships.
The defense's motion to acquit says charities are not required to raise or give out funds as long as the intent is there.
Brown's defense says it was always the intent of the events to raise money for scholarships.
Carla Wiley also said during testimony that she never had any significant relationship with Brown, so the prosecution cannot show agreement and/or conspiracy, the defense claims.
The defense says there is also no evidence that she knew financial disclosures were false.
The judge will decide on the motion after prosecution rests its case Thursday afternoon.
#CorrineBrown attorney files motion for judge to acquit on all counts, says gov hasn't presented sufficient evidence on each alleged offense pic.twitter.com/W0qqrZhRMI— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
The defense also significantly reduced the number of witnesses it plans to call to the stand and is expected to wrap today.
Correction: Defense now plans to call 4 witnesses: Brenda Simmons, Rontel Batie, John Delaney, #CorrineBrown. Prosecution called 40. pic.twitter.com/BNZXVO7qas— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
Source close to trial tells me it's "very likely" #CorrineBrown will testify today. We'll see how other witnesses time out. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UuuEUNyOSE— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
