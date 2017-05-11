Corrine Brown Trial: First Coast News reporter tried to contact juror

CORRINE BROWN TRIAL UPDATES: @JennaANJax | @SBrownReports

9:10 a.m. Judge Tim Corrigan said he received a phone call from Anne Schindler of First Coast News: “In an effort to interview the juror who was dismissed yesterday, contrary to what I had asked, the First Coast News reporter inadvertently attempted to contact a sitting juror.”

First Coast News lawyer Jennifer Mansfield said “No contact was made with the juror. It was an inadvertent error.” She called it an "error the juror number.”

Ken Amaro knocked on the door of the juror, received no answer, placed a business card and left. Amaro has not been attending the trial.

Mansfield said that Amaro left four business cards at the house in various locations. The prosecution told the court that they thought the court should do nothing in regards to the attempted contact.

Judge Corrigan said that the juror either wasn't home at the time or chose not to answer when Amaro came to the door, and added that if the juror felt pressured or aggrieved in some way, that he or she would likely have brought it to the court's attention.

Because of the reporter's actions, Corrigan added an order prohibiting media contact with Wednesday's dismissed juror.

Corrigan reminded everyone that the dismissed juror should be left alone, and the judge also said that he had directed the dismissed juror noty to talk to the media until the trial was over.

The judge added that the attempted contact could have caused "serious problems."

8:56 a.m. The judge in the Corrine Brown fraud case has officially barred any media contact with the juror who was dismissed from the case on Wednesday.

Juror 13 was removed after comments about Brown and "higher beings" caused an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.

During the hearing early on Wednesday morning, Judge Timothy Corrigan said Juror 8 called a courtroom deputy’s cellphone last night.

“She was calling on her own behalf, but thought that other jurors were concerned as well,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said it is routine for a courtroom deputy to give jurors his or her cellphone number in case they are running late.

Judge Corrigan said Juror 8 told the courtroom deputy that “this other juror was making a comment about higher beings and also mentioned Corrine Brown’s name.”

8:50 a.m. For the second day in a row, an unscheduled hearing will be held in the courtroom where former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown faces fraud charges.

