The judge presiding in Corrine Brown's federal fraud trial denied the defense's motion to acquit her on all charges.
Corrine Brown's defense entered a motion Thursday to acquit Brown on all charges.
A judge denied the motion to acquit on all counts but is reserving judgment on two because he has more questions.
Judge denies #CorrineBrown attorney's motion to acquit on 20 of 22 counts. Has questions about 2 of them, but that doesn't mean he'll acquit pic.twitter.com/BjKcDDH9xJ— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
The 2 counts the judge is "reserving judgment on" for now are related to her congressional financial disclosures and tax fraud #CorrineBrown pic.twitter.com/bgxWpH0ZVo— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
The defense's motion to acquit came after the prosecution's "star witness," Brown's former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, repeatedly stated that the intent of expensive events thrown by One Door for Education was always to raise money.
The government is alleging that Brown stole $330,000 when she asked donors to give money to fund events.
The 22 charges against her focus on allegations that they never intended to raise money for scholarships.
The defense's motion to acquit says charities are not required to raise or give out funds as long as the intent is there.
Brown's defense says it was always the intent of the events to raise money for scholarships.
Carla Wiley also said during testimony that she never had any significant relationship with Brown, so the prosecution cannot show agreement and/or conspiracy, the defense claims.
The defense says there is also no evidence that she knew financial disclosures were false.
IRS agent testified he found $142K of cash deposits in #CorrineBrown accounts that were not declared as income on taxes. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wki2rZtkkl— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
IRS agent testified he was not able to trace where tens of thousands of cash deposits in #CorrineBrown's accounts came from. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AGdl3Bp8iJ— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
IRS agent testified #CorrineBrown would not have been able to pay bills, afford frequent shopping trips without all these cash deposits pic.twitter.com/ukd3JrwHYd— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
#CorrineBrown attorney files motion for judge to acquit on all counts, says gov hasn't presented sufficient evidence on each alleged offense pic.twitter.com/W0qqrZhRMI— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
The defense also significantly reduced the number of witnesses it plans to call to the stand and is expected to wrap today.
The prosecution rested before noon.
The government has rested its case. Defense will begin after this break. Live at noon @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bI5hOPJOQZ— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
Final 3 prosecution witnesses testified about #CorrineBrown's charitable giving. No evidence of thousands in donations she claimed on taxes. pic.twitter.com/lY5TdBSWnJ— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
Correction: Defense now plans to call 4 witnesses: Brenda Simmons, Rontel Batie, John Delaney, #CorrineBrown. Prosecution called 40. pic.twitter.com/BNZXVO7qas— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
Source close to trial tells me it's "very likely" #CorrineBrown will testify today. We'll see how other witnesses time out. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UuuEUNyOSE— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 4, 2017
