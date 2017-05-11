A jury found Corrine Brown guilty on 18 counts in her federal fraud trial. Watch our live coverage on Facebook or online.
LATEST: Jury asks judge for transcript of testimony | Jury starts deliberations from scratch after juror dismissed
The jury has reached a verdict in Corrine Brown's federal fraud trial.
The jury found Brown guilty on 18 counts, not guilty on 4 counts.
Verdicts (N = Not Guilty, G= Guilty)
G - Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail & wire fraud (Conspiring to use One Door to defraud)
G - Count 2: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 6/3/13)
N - Count 3: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $5K donor check to One Door on 7/2/13)
G - Count 4: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $28,700 donor check to One Door on 9/10/13)
N - Count 5: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $7K donor check to One Door on 9/10/14)
G - Count 6: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/15/14)
G - Count 7: Aiding & abetting mail (FedEX of $10K donor check to The Alexander Agency on 9/16/14)
G - Count 8: Aiding & abetting mail fraud (FedEX of $10K donor check to One Door on 9/16/15)
G - Count 9: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons asking for $5K donation on 6/18/13)
G - Count 10: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $3,055 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/5/13)
G - Count 11: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,086 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 8/13/13)
G - Count 12: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2,500 One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/3/13)
G - Count 13: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $2K One Door check to Alexander Agency on 9/9/13)
N - Count 14: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Simmons email w/ FedEx label for $7K check to One Door on 9/10/14)
G - Count 15: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Deposit $10K check to Alexander Agency on 9/17/14)
N - Count 16: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons seeking $10K donation on 9/9/15)
G - Count 17: Aiding & abetting wire fraud (Email from Simmons seeking $10K donation to One Door on 9/16/15)
G - Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts (False congressional financial disclosure forms)
G - Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws
G - Count 22: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2012
G - Count 23: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2013
G - Count 24: Filing a false U.S. individual tax return for tax year 2014
No count 18 or 20 (Counts were related to Ronnie Simmons only).
The verdict was reached just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
The judge is expected to read the verdict at 2 p.m.
Action News Jax anchor @TenikkaANjax and reporter @JennaANjax are at the courthouse.
Follow them on Twitter and watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest information.
Corrine Brown Trial: Breakdown of federal charges Brown faces
#CorrineBrown has just entered courtroom to hear the jury's verdicts. Packed room momentarily went silent. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3XQ8dLLZWk— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 11, 2017
#ANJaxBreaking: #CorrineBrown jury has reached verdicts on all 22 counts. Will read verdicts at 2 p.m. There was audible gasp in courtroom. pic.twitter.com/HVCzFa3zYg— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 11, 2017
#CorrineBrown is smiling and talking to her attorney in the courtroom as she awaits her verdicts. pic.twitter.com/p52W5xhVO6— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) May 11, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself