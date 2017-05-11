Listen Live
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
95°
H 94
L 69

!
Traffic
Breaking News

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
not-available-day Created with Sketch.
95°
Broken Clouds
H 94° L 69°
  • not-available-day Created with Sketch.
    95°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 69°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 94° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Corrine Brown trial: Jury finds Brown guilty on most charges
Close

Corrine Brown trial: Jury finds Brown guilty on most charges

Corrine Brown trial: Jury finds Brown guilty on most charges
A jury found Corrine Brown guilty on 18 counts in her federal fraud trial in Jacksonville, Florida.

Corrine Brown trial: Jury finds Brown guilty on most charges

Updated:

RELATED: Corrine Brown Trial: Breakdown of federal charges Brown faces

CORRINE BROWN TRIAL UPDATES: @JennaANJax | @SBrownReports

3:11 p.m. -- FBI Jacksonville Division Special Agent in Charge Charles Spencer released the following statement: 

Former Congresswoman Brown took an oath year after year to serve others, but instead she exploited the needs of children and deceived her constituents to advance her own personal and political agendas. Corrupt public officials undermine the integrity of our government and violate the public's trust, and that is why investigating public corruption remains the FBI's top criminal priority.  I am proud of our special agents, analysts and support personnel who spent countless hours following the money trail in this case, and thank our law enforcement partners at the IRS-CI and U.S. Attorney's Office for their efforts to hold Brown and her associates accountable for their inexcusable actions."

2:58 p.m. -- Brown's attorney said her defense plans to ask for a new trial. He said they are confident they have a chance at getting the conviction overturned.

2:57 p.m. --  The US Attorney's Office released a statement on former Rep. Corrine Brown's conviction on 18 of 22 counts. Read the Department of Justice's full release about her conviction.

2:35 p.m. -- Brown will not immediately go to prison. She will likely be sentenced in 90 days or more.

2:27 p.m. -- Jury finds former Brown guilty on 18 counts, and not guilty on 4 counts.

2:23 p.m. --  Jury finds Corrine Brown guilty of committing mail and wire fraud.

1:42 p.m. --  Jury has reached verdicts on 22 counts. The verdict will be read at 2 p.m.

1:37 p.m. -- The attorneys are back in the courtroom. They are waiting to see if judge has made up his mind about the jury's request for a transcript of Marva Johnson's testimony.

11:04 a.m. -- The jury sent the judge another question Thursday asking for a transcript of witness Marva Johnson's testimony.

Johnson, the regional vice president of Charter Communications and Florida Board of Education Chair, took the witness stand on the third day of testimony about two weeks ago.

Her testimony relates to counts 8, 16, 17 -- aiding and abetting mail and wire fraud.

Judge Corrigan told the jury: “We generally do not provide transcripts and instead ask that you rely on your own memory and notes. It also takes time to prepare a transcript. However, I will evaluate your request and give you a final answer when I can. In the meantime, you should continue your deliberations.”

The judge said Johnson’s testimony has not been transcribed yet and it would probably take an hour and a half to transcribe it and would be about 50 pages long.

Brown's defense attorney James Smith asked that the court to allow the transcript to be prepared because he wants the jury to have as much information as possible. 

Prosecutor Tysen Duva said he wanted the judge to say no to the request for the transcript because “in all the trials I’ve had in this courthouse, it’s never been done.”

He said he worries it will open the door to asking for multiple transcripts of witness testimony.

Judge Corrigan told the jury he is considering their request and they should continue deliberating. He said in the meantime, court staff will begin to prepare the transcript.

9:10 a.m. -- The judge presiding over former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal fraud trial called an emergency hearing on Thursday morning because a First Coast News reporter attempted to contact a juror on Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Corrigan said he received a phone call from Anne Schindler of First Coast News on Wednesday night saying fellow reporter Ken Amaro made a mistake.

“In an effort to interview the juror who was dismissed yesterday, contrary to what I had asked, the First Coast News reporter inadvertently attempted to contact a sitting juror,” said Judge Corrigan.

Amaro knocked on the door of the juror, received no answer, placed four business cards at various places around the home and left.

Despite several on-air appearances outside the courthouse during Brown’s time in court, Amaro has not actually been in the courtroom for the trial or jury selection.

First Coast News attorney Jennifer Mansfield said Amaro did not realize the jurors had been re-numbered after jury selection, calling it an "error in the juror number.”

“No contact was made with the juror. It was an inadvertent error,” said Mansfield. 

“Thank goodness there wasn’t actual contact,” said Judge Corrigan. “It can present problems, serious problems.”

Judge Corrigan said the juror either wasn't home at the time or chose not to answer when Amaro came to the door.

“I would think that if the juror felt pressured or aggrieved in some way, that he or she would likely have brought it to our attention. And since that did not happen, I am just speculating that he viewed it as an intrusion… but he kept himself compliant with the court’s orders,” said Judge Corrigan.

Because of Amaro’s actions, Judge Corrigan added an order on Thursday morning prohibiting media contact with Wednesday's dismissed juror.

Judge Corrigan had already entered an order last month prohibiting the media from contacting sitting jurors.
“It appears that order was violated. Whether it was violated intentionally or mistakenly is certainly a question,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said that whether Amaro’s actions were a mistake or intentional could be the subject of future proceedings, but he wants to get Brown’s case resolved first.

Jury deliberations resumed after Thursday morning’s hearing.

The jury must decide on 22 verdicts:
• One count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud
• Seven counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud
• Nine counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud
• One count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts
• One count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of the internal revenue laws
• Three counts of filing a false U.S. individual tax return

The prosecution told the jury that Brown profited from so-called “bogus charity” One Door for Education, lied to donors, and lied on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Brown’s defense attorney James Smith argued that the jury should see the former congresswoman as a victim of her chief of staff Ronnie Simmons’ fraud.

8:56 a.m. The judge in the Corrine Brown fraud case has officially barred any media contact with the juror who was dismissed from the case on Wednesday.

Juror 13 was removed after comments about Brown and "higher beings" caused an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.

During the hearing early on Wednesday morning, Judge Timothy Corrigan said Juror 8 called a courtroom deputy’s cellphone last night.

“She was calling on her own behalf, but thought that other jurors were concerned as well,” said Judge Corrigan.

Judge Corrigan said it is routine for a courtroom deputy to give jurors his or her cellphone number in case they are running late.

Judge Corrigan said Juror 8 told the courtroom deputy that “this other juror was making a comment about higher beings and also mentioned Corrine Brown’s name.” 

RELATED: Juror removed after statements about "higher beings" cause emergency hearing

8:50 a.m. -- For the second day in a row, an unscheduled hearing will be held in the courtroom where former Florida Rep. Corrine Brown faces fraud charges. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown found guilty on 18 of 22 counts
     The verdict is in.  Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been found guilty on 18 counts, not guilty on 4 counts: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud- GUILTY Count 2: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 3: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 4: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 5: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 6: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 7: Aiding and abetting mail fraud- GUILTY Count 8: Aiding and abetting mail fraud-  GUILTY Count 9: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 10:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 11:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 12:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 13:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 14:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 15:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 16:  Aiding and abetting wire fraud- NOT GUILTY Count 17: Aiding and abetting wire fraud- GUILTY Count 19: Engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts- GUILTY Count 21: Corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the Internal Revenue Laws- GUILTY Count 22: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2012- GUILTY Count 23: Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2013- GUILTY Count 24:  Filing a false US individual tax return for tax year 2014- GUILTY (No count 18 or 20; counts were related to Ronnie Simmons only.) Brown will not immediately go to prison, instead she will be staying under the same conditions of release for now. A sentencing hearing will be held in 90 days or more. Brown was one of three people named in a scheme around a group called One Door For Education. Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were accused of soliciting donations to the organization, claiming it was a non-profit, and using the money for their personal expenses instead.  Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown on 24 charges, and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Carla Wiley- the President of One Door and Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements. Just about an hour after the verdict was read, Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith, says he will file a motion for a new trial.  Smith says Brown maintains her innocence and says it's only the '1st quarter' in legal 'football game'. WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.
  • 4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    4 ways to protect yourself from wildfire smoke
    Health officials in Florida are urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from smoke being produced by the West Mims wildfire. The West Mims fire is 12 percent contained. It has burned more than 144,000 acres, officials said at a Thursday morning news conference.>> Read more trending stories Smoke was so bad in Duval on Thursday that school officials canceled all outdoor and after-school activities. SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>WSB: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants people to take precautions when in areas affected heavily by smoke. Officials said the smoke can cause scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions. Health officials said people can protect their families in several ways: Avoid prolonged outdoor activities in areas heavily affected by smoke. This is especially important for children and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Stay indoors and run your air conditioner. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air. Help keep particle levels lower inside. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke. Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following your asthma management plan if you have asthma or other lung diseases. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen. Pay attention to local air quality reports (www.airnow.gov), news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.
  • Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    Corrine Brown’s defense attorney plans to file motion for new trial
    He describes it as the 1st quarter in a legal football game.   Just about an hour after former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 charges in her federal fraud trial, her defense attorney, James Smith, was already vowing this would not be the end of the legal fight.   Speaking outside of the federal courthouse Thursday afternoon, Smith says he will file a motion for a new trial, though he didn't release any specifics of his plan.   Smith says his client maintains her innocence and that she is 'strong' and will keep fighting.   On the topic of sentencing, Smith says Brown will not get 'anything remotely close' to 357 years in federal prison. He also says that he hopes any sentences she gets will factor in the 'good' she has done.   Ultimately, Smith says he's sad about the result, but the sun will rise tomorrow.
  • FBI & DOJ release statements following Corrine Brown convictions
    FBI & DOJ release statements following Corrine Brown convictions
    Federal government officials are speaking out at this time about the conviction earlier today of former Jacksonville Congresswoman Corrine Brown on 18 of 22 counts in her federal fraud trial. See the full statement below from the Jacksonville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. See the full statement below from the Department of Justice's Middle District of Florida office.
  • 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia
    A second round of evacuations is underway because of a swamp fire raging in south Georgia. The communities being evacuated are on the edge of Georgia's Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The flames have burned more than 137,000 acres in the area as of Wednesday. The wildfire is only about 12 percent contained. >> Read more trending stories Randy Dukes told WSB-TV’s Liz Artz that he was evacuated Monday evening from his Charlton County home, taking a carload of belongings that he and his wife packed up.  [PHOTOS: 100,000-acre fire in wildlife refuge forces evacuations in Georgia] Artz said the area was smokier on Tuesday. Authorities told her that the blazes were raging even more. A total of 80 people had been evacuated as of Tuesday afternoon. MORE SOUTH GEORGIA WILDFIRE COVERAGE >>AJC: South Georgia wildfire picks up steam >>ActionNewsJax: West Mims fire now 144,073 acres 'Pictures and clothes, and my antique gun. That’s about it,' Dukes said about what he had packed up. 'I stayed out there as long as I could.' Dukes said he had no choice but to leave his cats behind. “I’m a little worried about my cats,' Dukes told Artz. Artz stopped by a shelter Monday evening that was set up for south Georgia residents, like Dukes. As wind direction changes and more evacuations are ordered, the Red Cross shelters are prepared to house as many people as needed. 'It’s been burning like a month, it seems like. It could have been put out by now,' Dukes said. Everyone living in the Moniac area was evacuated Monday afternoon because of the fires. 'I got a call that there were 100-foot flames and it was coming towards town again, and I got here and it's glowing,' Chasidy Bulgar said. Bulgar has lived in Saint George all her life. She said her family had to evacuate for the first time, because of a fire. “It's the worst we've ever seen. We've dealt with fires. What I can remember, we had a bad fire in 1999 and a lady lost her house. We were worried then about evacuating,” Bulgar said. Her grandmother, who lives only a block from where Highways 94 and 121 intersect, was forced from her home on Sunday night. 'She left and went home with us last night because it got close to the crossroads here,” Bulgar said. More than 600 firefighters from across the country are now working to control the wildfire, which has burned more than 137,000 acres in south Georgia. Fire crews said late Monday afternoon that they were strongly encouraging everyone who lives in the Moniac area to evacuate. Bulgar's grandmother lives fewer than 3 miles away. “My plan is (stay) here until they tell us it is so close we have to leave. And then we will get her and we'll go back to my house in Florida,” Bulgar said. The fire broke out in early April after a lightning strike. It aggressively moved south on Sunday, burning an additional 4,000 acres and jumping across Highway 94 at Boggy Break. 'I will pull her out before it's time. If she loses her house, that can be replaced, but she cannot,' Bulgar said.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.