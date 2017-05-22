Crash on I-295 SB before Town Center

Two Ohio children have died after their mother allegedly shot them in the head. >> Watch the news report here The Helton children, 8-year-old Khmorra and 6-year-old Kaiden, died Sunday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The children were shot at the family’s Dayton home on May 18 The children’s 11-year-old sister was at home but unharmed The children’s mother, Claudena M. Helton, 30, remains in jail >> On WHIO.com: 2 children shot in the head in Dayton The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they had the bodies of the Helton children, but they would not release their times of death. The children’s mother was arrested and has been in the Montgomery County Jail since the shooting about 10 a.m. Thursday at their Dayton home. >> On WHIO.com: PHOTOS: First responders arrive; neighbors comforted Helton is scheduled to appear in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday. She is charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault. We have contacted Dayton Police Department officials to find out whether the charges will be increased now that the children have died. >> On WHIO.com: 911 calls illustrate chaos in aftermath Helton had faced previous allegations involving children before last week's shootings. In March 2014, she was convicted of disorderly conduct in Montgomery County Juvenile Court, according to the county prosecutor's office. At the time of the shootings, an investigation was open and active against Helton by Montgomery County Children Services. Reaction from neighbor John Sanders Sr. has lived in the 3800 block of Lori Sue Avenue — just a few houses down from the Helton home — for 45 years. 'From what I’ve seen and noticed, she and the kids got along fine,” Sanders said. “They were always out in the yard barbecuing, cleaning the car, going back and forth to school. I could see no problem whatsoever. I was very shocked to hear, and disturbed, as to what happened over there.” >> Read more trending news Sanders, who has 13 grandchildren, said it saddened him to learn of Khmorra and Kaiden Helton’s deaths. “I'm sorry to hear that and my prayers go out to the family,” he said. Sanders said law enforcement should take swifter action if they’re aware of child abuse. “I’ve always thought and felt if, whenever the authorities know of cruelty ... they shouldn’t wait for an incident such as this to take place in order to take action,' he said.