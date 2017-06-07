Crash involving 2 semi trucks blocks I-95 in St. Johns County

A crash involving two semi trucks and at least one vehicle is blocking traffic on I-95 near U.S. 1 in St. Johns County.

The accident involving two semis and a Toyota Corolla is blocking all northbound lanes of I-95.

Cars are using the inside shoulder to pass the accident.

Injuries were reported in the crash and it appears a guardrail was damaged.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said three people had minor injuries. Two of them were taken to the closest medical center.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about the crash.

