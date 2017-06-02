Crash leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting in Nassau County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly shooting involving a deputy that happened Friday afternoon in Nassau County.

Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said the incident started after a crash on the Intracoastal Bridge that turned violent.

A vehicle on the bridge slowed due to traffic and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The driver who was hit pulled over while the second vehicle kept going and turned right on O Neil Scott Road. That hit-and-run driver sped down the road into the yard of a private residence and then turned around.

The driver who was hit on the bridge then followed the hit-and-run driver. There were three adults, including the driver, in the car that was hit.

Leeper said the hit-and-run driver then rammed the driver who was hit on the bridge. As he tried to ram the other car again, the deputy shot him.

The man died on scene and no one else was hurt. The deputy who shot the man has been with NCSO for 6 years.

