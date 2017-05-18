Alligator found tortured at Florida business; deputies investigate

Deputies in Martin County, Florida, asked for help Wednesday tracking down whomever is responsible for torturing an alligator on Tuesday. The alligator had to be euthanized because of its injuries.

Deputies said they found the 4-foot gator at Del Monte Foods in Indiantown with its eyes clawed out, leaving the reptile blind. The gator also had cut marks on its back.

Whoever attacked the gator also vandalized the food store with graffiti, damaged pieces of equipment and flooded the entry way with outdoor water faucets, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and a trapper captured the gator from the property.

For anyone with information on the incident, please call Detective John Barca with the Martin County Sheriff’s Agricultural Crimes Unit.