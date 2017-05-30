Baby hit with pepper spray in parking lot fight

A baby is taken to the hospital after being pepper-sprayed in the middle of a fight in Dayton, Ohio.

Police say the argument involved two groups of women and they made one arrest.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, employees were stunned to see a fight where it appeared one woman used a stun gun on several others, then fired pepper-spray into their car, where a baby was in the path of the chemical, according to police.

A police report indicates when officers arrived on scene, a woman ran up to them, holding an 8-month-old baby that was crying and screaming uncontrollably.

Police called for medics and then were told the child's mother and two other women in her vehicle were attacked by 37-year-old Christina Gibson.

Gibson was jailed for three counts assault and one count child endangering. She’s no longer listed as being in the jail.

The alleged victims claim Gibson pulled in to the business and everyone got out of their vehicles. Then Gibson reportedly pulled out a stun gun and chased the victims back to their car.

The victims slid out the other side of the car and as an argument again escalated, police said. That’s when Gibson allegedly discharged the pepper spray -- hitting the 8-month old girl.

The child was treated at Dayton Children’s Hospital.