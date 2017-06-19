Listen Live
Crime & Law
Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'
Close

Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'

Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'
Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

WASHINGTON -  Reality TV star and former athlete Caitlyn Jenner spoke to the College Republican National Committee's conference last week – and a comment she made about the recent shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice is raising eyebrows.

>> Click here to watch

Jenner was asked about the shooting, which wounded members of Congress and Capitol Police officers.

“Nobody deserves what happened out there; there’s no justification,” she said, according to People magazine.

>> PHOTOS: Congressional baseball practice shooting

"It’s happened then and it will happen again, unfortunately,” she added, blaming “crazy people.”

“Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot. Yeah, liberals can’t even shoot straight,” she said, mocking James Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders supporter who police say opened fire on the baseball practice.

>> Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?

The audience erupted in applause and cheers in a video posted to the College Republican Federation of Virginia's Facebook page. That video appears to have been deleted but later appeared on YouTube.

>> Read more trending news

She went on to answer questions about being transgender, being Republican, supporting President Donald Trump, whether she shops at Nordstrom and her work attempting to build bridges between transgender Americans and the Republican Party.

Read more here.

Related

Photos: Congressional baseball practice shooting

Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?

Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated

FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack

Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia

WATCH: Rand Paul, Mo Brooks recall chilling details of shooting at GOP baseball practice

Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?

The Latest News Headlines

  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • 7 things to know now: U.S shoots down Syrian fighter; London attack; sailors killed
    7 things to know now: U.S shoots down Syrian fighter; London attack; sailors killed
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. U.S. shoots down Syrian plane: The U.S. military shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet on Sunday. It was the first time the U.S., acting to protect Syrian forces who oppose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, engaged in air-to-air combat with Assad’s government’s forces. 2. London mosque attack: One person was killed and at least 10 injured when a vehicle struck a crowd of pedestrians leaving a mosque in north London early Monday morning. According to witnesses, the man hit the people and was then subdued by others outside the mosque. The man fought those trying to push him to the ground, witnesses said, as he told them they “deserved” what happened. Authorities are investigating the incident as a terror attack. 3. Sailors killed: Seven U.S. Navy sailors were killed over the weekend when their ship, the USS Fitzgerald, collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Japan. The sailors drowned as they became trapped in the wrecked portion of the ship. The container ship was four times the size of the destroyer.  4. Muslim teen killed: A Muslim teenager was killed in Virginia early Sunday morning as she walked home after prayers at a mosque. Nabra Hassanen, 17, of Reston, Virginia, had just left a Ramadan prayer service when she and friends got into an argument with Darwin Martinez Torres. Torres, 22, of Sterling, got out of his car and attacked Hassanen. She became separated from her friends and was later found dead, authorities said. Torres was later found and taken into custody and charged in Hassanen’s death.  5. Investigation confusion: One of President Donald Trump’s attorneys said the president is not under investigation, despite a tweet from Trump saying he is being investigated. According to Jay Sekulow, Trump is not being investigated for obstruction of justice, and the tweet was a response to an incorrect story by the Washington Post. According to a report on Sunday, special counsel Robert Mueller hasn't decided whether to investigate Trump as part of the Russia probe.  And one more Thirty-two people were injured after a second-story deck collapsed during a memorial service. Six people had to be airlifted from the lodge on the western shore of Flathead Lake in Montana. The crowd was attending a memorial service for a firefighter. In case you missed it
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated
    Trump, first lady make surprise visit to hospital where Scalise being treated
    On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made an unannounced visit to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is being treated for a gunshot wound, the Washington Post and other news outlets are reporting. >> PHOTOS: Congressional baseball practice shooting The president and first lady stopped by the hospital and brought two bouquets of flowers with them, according to the New York Post.  >> Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia 'He entered the room, spoke with Scalise's family and sat by his bedside with Mrs. Trump,' said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. >> See the photos here >> Read more trending news Earlier in the day, a man opened fire on Congressional Republicans as they were practicing for the upcoming baseball game. Scalise was among those injured and was first believed to be in stable condition. However, following surgery, the hospital announced that he was in critical condition. An update from The Associated Press indicates that he will need additional operations. >> Click here to read the tweet Following his visit, Trump took to Twitter to give his own update on the congressman, writing, “Just left hospital. Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape – but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!” >> See the tweet here
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Belleville, Illinois, according to authorities. He owned a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. Hodgkinson had been living in Alexandria, Virginia for the past two months, according to his wife. >> Read more trending news  In an interview with The New York Times, his brother said that Hodgkinson wasn’t happy with the 2016 presidential election results.  The Belleville News-Democrat said Hodgkinson wrote numerous letters to the editor. The topics centered on taxes and income equality, with Hodgkinson frequently criticizing Republicans and their policies. CNN reported that Hodgkinson was in critical condition and had not been interviewed by authorities. President Trump said in a televised statement that the shooter “has now died.” Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. Several people were shot during the attack, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Zack Barth, a legislative corespondent for Republican Rep. Roger Williams.
The Latest News Videos

