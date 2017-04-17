Chick-fil-A restaurant makes moo-ving plea to cow mascot thieves

A Chick-fil-A restaurant wants to know who stole its cow costumes.

The restaurant in Folsom, California, says someone stole the costumes a week ago.

>> Read more trending news



“Intruders driving a dark hatchback broke into our storage and kidnapped our three cow mascots,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Surveillance video shows the thieves are two men and a woman, according to KTXL-TV.

"There were things that were more valuable in that shed, so they went for the cows, knew where they were at and took them," restaurant owner Matt Crane said.

Crane said he believes the incident could have been a prank.

"I just want my cows back," Crane said. "(I have) no plans to press charges, so if they show back up, we would just be incredibly grateful."