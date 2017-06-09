Listen Live
Crime & Law
Children found living in home with waste, rotten food; mother charged
Children found living in home with waste, rotten food; mother charged

Children found living in home with waste, rotten food; mother charged
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
Children were removed from Pennsylvania home when police found animal waste and trash in the house.

Children found living in home with waste, rotten food; mother charged

By: WPXI.com
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61

SWISSVALE, Pa. -  Three children were found living in filthy conditions when police were called Thursday for a domestic dispute at a home in Swissvale, Pennsylvania.

Police said the children’s mother, Nicole Sterling, and a man for whom there was an arrest warrant got into an altercation. The man, Alton Alston, suffered a cut under his eye.

Officers noticed a pungent odor before stepping into the home, where they found animal feces, food and beer cans scattered on the floors, according to a criminal complaint.

There was also moldy food on the stove, rotten food in the refrigerator, the couch was missing cushions and the fireplace mantel “was covered in black gelatinous soot.”

The odor in the house was so bad that the officers said they had to step out several times to catch their breath.

Sterling and Alston were arrested.

Sterling is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police said she is out on bond.

The children were taken into the custody of the Office of Children, Youth and Families.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    The years-long push to deepen the Jacksonville harbor appears to be making progress.   The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is putting $17.5 million toward the project in its work plan, marking the first federal dollars committed to the project.   JAXPORT board chairman Jim Citrano explains why that's so significant.   'Since this is the first federal dollars going into the project, it pretty much ensures that the federal government believes in the project, has confidence in it, and will continue to fund it,' says Citrano.   The $17.5 million is designated for the initial phase of the project, which will ultimately deepen the shipping channel to 47 feet.   That additional depth is required to accommodate today's larger ships from Asia.   Citrano says, 'The whole Eastern coast of the United States, particularly in the Southeast, below Norfolk, is going to start to receive shipping traffic from the Pacific Rim that hasn't been able to come here before.'   According to a release from the Jacksonville Port Authority, JAXPORT has recorded an average of 21 percent year-over-year growth in Asian cargo volumes during each of the past five years. With this initial funding, Citrano says the project can begin later this year or early 2018.
  • St. Johns Riverkeeper files new challenge to JAXPORT dredging
    St. Johns Riverkeeper files new challenge to JAXPORT dredging
    The St. Johns Riverkeeper is making a new push to stop JAXPORT dredging. The complaint against the United States Army Corps of Engineers says the Corps “failed to take the required hard look at the environmental consequences” of harbor deepening and failed to provide a mitigation plan or properly analyze the need for the project, among other things.  The federal court filing says the depth of the dredging project has economic viability concerns, because portions won’t be available for federal funding. The estimated cost of dredging, according to the complaint, is $684,200,000. JAXPORT maintains that dredging is needed in order to stay competitive with newer, larger ships.  The Riverkeeper has asked a judge to declare prior studies “arbitrary, capricious and not in accordance with law”, and stop dredging until new studies are done.  “Unfortunately, the Army Corps has failed to exercise due diligence and provide the public with assurances that our river will be protected,” says Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman.  The Army Corps says they continue to work on the authorized project while closely coordinating with federal, state, and local agencies. They deferred further comment to the Department of Justice.
  • New JAXPORT dredging plan cuts +$200 million in cost
    New JAXPORT dredging plan cuts +$200 million in cost
    It would drop the price tag from around $700 million to $484 million. JAXPORT is moving forward with plans to dredge 11 miles of the harbor- two miles fewer than their initial plan called for. The scaled back project was first floated about two years ago, but JAXPORT now confirms to WOKV that it is a done deal.  “We have made good on our promise to reduce the costs, reduce any potential impacts of this project, and increase the benefits,” says a statement from JAXPORT Spokeswoman Nancy Rubin.  There’s still a lot of work to do to even come close to that $484 million tab, though. The federal government has so far committed $21.5 million, which is about half of the first contract, according to Rubin. The project is eligible for further federal funding as it progresses. She says Florida Governor Rick Scott has continually showed support for JAXPORT and this project, and they believe the state will contribute. Further, she says JAXPORT and the City of Jacksonville are in discussions for local funding.  “All talks are positive but the plan is still a work in progress,” she says.  JAXPORT has posted a petition on their website and social media platforms for people to sign as a show of support for the project and also to “insist that the Jacksonville City Council join the state and the nation in lending support to this transformational, unprecedented business opportunity”.  The project is not without its critics, though. The St. Johns Riverkeeper has continually pushed back against dredging, and as recently as April the group filed a complaint saying the US Army Corps of Engineers didn’t fully consider the environmental consequences.  Deepening the harbor from 40 feet to 47 feet is something JAXPORT maintains is vital in order for them to be competitive in the global shipping industry, which is seeing a rise in ships with deeper drafts. JAXPORT says USACE timeline calls for construction to begin by the end of this year or early next year.
  • Gov. Scott: 'I absolutely will sign' medical marijuana bill
    Gov. Scott: 'I absolutely will sign' medical marijuana bill
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he 'absolutely' intends to sign the medical marijuana bill passed Friday by the state Legislature. After the original legislation fell apart on the final day of the regular session last month, the chambers approved the bill during the final day of the special session. The House passed it 103-9 before the Senate voted 29-6. The amendment, which was passed by 71 percent of voters in November, states that laws must be in place by July 3 and enacted by October. Scott should be able to sign the bill ahead of the first deadline. 'They worked hard to get a bill that made sense. I think, in anything like this, there's a process on how to make things better,' Scott said. The legislation allows patients who suffer chronic pain related to 10 qualifying conditions to receive either low-THC cannabis or full-strength medical marijuana. THC is the compound that gives marijuana users a high. 'Both sides did compromise, and we both got a deal we could live with that is very good policy,' said Rep. Ray Rodrigues, who was the House's point person on the bill. However, supporters were not happy that the bill still bans smoking despite amendment supporters saying it is already written into the language. Sen. Jeff Clemens said that when 90 percent of patients access a product one way and the state does not allow that, then they are not instituting the will of the voters. Orlando attorney John Morgan, who played a key role in getting the amendment on the ballot and passed, said he intends to sue the state for not allowing smoking. Ben Pollara, the executive director of Florida for Care, said he was pleased that the Legislature was able to come to an agreement and not leave rulemaking up to the Department of Health. 'The Legislature did their jobs today, providing good patient access to hundreds of thousands of sick and suffering Floridians,' he said. 'This bill isn't perfect, but it's a major step forward for patient access.' Both chambers reached agreement Wednesday that there would be a cap of 25 dispensaries per medical marijuana treatment center and that there wouldn't be a sales tax. There will also be 10 new growers approved by October, adding to the seven already in existence. Two of the current growers had differing views about the caps. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said they are reviewing the bill before determining their next steps. Jake Bergmann, the founder and CEO of Surterra, said his company was fine with the structure. 'There is a way to grow as the patients grow (four new dispensaries per 100,000 patients). If you have something that grows as patient access grows, it is pretty smart,' he said. According to the Department of Health, the state registry now has 16,614 patients. A recent state revenue impact study projects that by 2022 there will be 472,000 medical cannabis patients and $542 million in sales. Sen. Rob Bradley, who has been the Senate's main negotiator on all three bills since 2014, said he foresees medical marijuana being dealt with yearly in the Legislature the same way as alcohol. The fact that the primary disagreements were over money and placing limits on competition was troubling to Sen. Jeff Brandes, who advocated for more competition. 'People are just deeply frustrated. I think that is why you are seeing the Senate capitulate,' Brandes said. 'I think we could have done a lot better than what is here. We're setting ourselves up for the next 30 years to be fighting little battles.
  • New Florida homestead exemption would cost Jax more than $25 million, if voters approve
    New Florida homestead exemption would cost Jax more than $25 million, if voters approve
    It would mean a new break in your property tax bill, but at a big cost to the City. Florida’s Governor has signed a law that puts a new homestead exemption on the November 2018 ballot. Anyone with a home valued between $100,000 and $125,000 would be eligible for at least a portion of the new exemption, according to Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland. “Somewhere about $300 is what their benefit will be on an annual basis if they qualify for the entire exemption,” Holland says. Holland says about half of Duval County homeowners who currently get a homestead exemption would be eligible for the new one, if voters approve. Numbers WOKV obtained from the Property Appraiser’s Office show if the new exemption would be applied to the current property roll, that would mean a loss to County coffers of $25,798,062.14.  This measure will be on the November 2018 ballot, so the effect would not be in place until the FY19-20 budget. Holland says Duval property values continue to climb, so the amount the City and County would lose if the exemption is passed will likely rise as well. In the end, Holland expects the general rise in property taxes collected would be offset by the exemption. “Less that they [City government] will have the opportunity to spend on services for the citizens of Jacksonville,” Holland says. This is a statewide measure, so 60% of voters across Florida would have to approve for the new exemption to take effect.
