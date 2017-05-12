A Wisconsin man with multiple drunken-driving convictions drove in an intoxicated state to a police station to report a bar fight, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news



Oscar Morales, 28, drove to the Burlington Police Department on Feb. 25, where he reported a fight at a nearby bar, WISN reported. The responding officer suspected Morales was intoxicated and conducted a field sobriety test, which Morales failed, according to the criminal complaint.

While Morales was being booked, he made derogatory comments about the officer's pregnant wife. He faces four charges, and due to being a habitual offender, faces up to 18 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to WISN.