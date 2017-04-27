Listen Live
Crime & Law
Cop charged for punching casino bathroom attendant because water too cold
Cop charged for punching casino bathroom attendant because water too cold

Cop charged for punching casino bathroom attendant because water too cold
Photo Credit: Alex Ortega / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

Cop charged for punching casino bathroom attendant because water too cold

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alex Ortega / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -  A Rhode Island police officer has been charged with assault for an incident in a casino bathroom that took place while he was off-duty.

Michael Tousignant, 36, is accused of striking a 73-year-old Foxwoods Resort Casino bathroom attendant in the face on April 1, after complaining that the bathroom faucet water was too cold, according to The Providence Journal

The bathroom attendant suffered a bloody nose and facial injuries, according to the criminal complaint.

Tousignant was arrested at the scene by Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police. He was charged with assaulting an elderly person, which is a class A misdemeanor. 

Tousignant has worked for the Pawtucket Police Department for approximately 10 years, according to The Providence Journal.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jax Beach police working to identify two fraud suspects
    Jax Beach police working to identify two fraud suspects
    They have their photos, but not much else.   The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the public for help solving a fraud investigation.   We're told two unknown male suspects used a stolen credit card number to make a cash withdrawal at an ATM on April 21, 2017.   If you recognize either of the men caught on surveillance video, you're urged to contact Detective Corporal Dan Watts at (904) 247-6341.
  • Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking “sham” charity’s expenses
    Trial of former Rep Corrine Brown is tracking “sham” charity’s expenses
    Prosecutors are building a money trail of deposits, withdrawals, and lavish spending allegedly benefiting former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, through the testimony of an FBI Special Agent. But Brown’s defense says, at no time, did she have control of the account in question. Deputy Chief of the Department of Justice Public Integrity Section Criminal Division Eric Olshan’s questioning of FBI Special Agent Vanessa Stelly has spanned two days of Brown’s federal fraud trial. Stelly was assigned to this investigation as part of her work in the white collar crime division. She told the court she had worked through bank and business records for Brown, as well as the alleged sham charity One Door For Education, which Brown and a few others are accused of funneling money through. Stelly confirmed that at no time was One Door registered in either Virginia- where it was incorporated as a business- or Florida to solicit charitable donations as a 501(c)(3) organization. One Door’s President, Carla Wiley, opened a bank account for the organization in 2011, but it closed about a year later because of a negative balance. Wiley opened another account with a $250 initial deposit, and there was no activity until August 2012, when Stelly says there was a $25,000 check deposited by a Political Action Committee based in Virginia. That PAC is backed by a lobbying firm where Brown’s daughter, Shantrel Brown, works. Corrine and Shantrel Brown share a home in Virginia. One of the points that prosecutors are trying to hammer in is that there was a habit of using One Door donations for the personal expenses of Brown and a few others. To do that, Olshan first walked Stelly through repeated instances where bank records show hundreds of dollars at a time being taken from the One Door account at an ATM near the home of Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, with a like sum soon after deposited in one of Brown’s accounts- also in Laurel, Maryland, where Simmons lived. Prosecutors further showed surveillance of Simmons making at least one withdrawal and deposit. Prosecutors alleged Simmons would sometimes withdraw the cash and give it directly to Brown, and there was a surveillance photo of Brown herself making one deposit. Another focus is a trip by Brown and her daughter to the Bahamas, and later Los Angeles. A July 2013 check for $3,000 from the One Door account made out to a specific Bank of America bank account said in the memo line that it was for children’s summer camps. Stelly says bank records show $3,000 being deposited around the same time in to Shantrel Brown’s bank account, and $1,000 being transferred from Shantrel Brown’s account to that of her mother. At the same time, Stelly says bank records show several cash withdrawals from One Door’s account in Simmons’ city of residence amounting to $3,000, the same sum which was then deposited in to Brown’s account as well. This all happened as Brown and her daughter first spent time at a resort in the Bahamas and then traveled to the Los Angeles-area, where they did a significant amount of shopping, according to Stelly’s analysis. When Stelly’s testimony resumed Thursday, the focus turned to more than $330,000 in One Door funds that the US Attorney’s Office says funded events hosted by Brown or in Brown’s honor which didn’t actually result in any kind of scholarship fundraising. There were several events Stelly says were represented as being paid for by another group, like Friends of Corrine Brown, but actually had at least some One Door dollars. Still other events were almost entirely funded by One Door, but raised no scholarship dollars. Brown’s attorney, James Smith III, led questioning where Stelly admitted that at no time did One Door apparently solicit donations claiming it would only be for scholarships. He added that some of those events, including an annual reception held in DC, could provide for good networking opportunities with lawmakers and other important parties. Additionally, Stelly confirmed that Brown herself did not have control over the One Door accounts and was not ever formally affiliated with the organization. This is a developing story that will be updated as testimony continued in to the afternoon. WOKV is inside of the federal courtroom and will bring you new information as it comes in.
  • Student suspended for ‘slaves for sale’ Craigslist ad with photo of Clay County high schoolers
    Student suspended for ‘slaves for sale’ Craigslist ad with photo of Clay County high schoolers
    School administrators said the student who posted a Craigslist ad titled 'Two slaves for sale' with a photo of two high school students will be moved to an alternative school in Clay County.   Officials began investigating the ad with two Fleming Island High School students in it Wednesday night after it was posted to Craigslist.   It was then shared on Facebook by someone who was disturbed by it.   'I was searching through the farms and garden section of Craigslist and stumbled upon this,' Lexis Potter, who posted it to Facebook, said. 'It's a sick, disgusting 'joke' and a horrible reflection upon this school and students.'   The post was shared hundreds of times and had 100 comments before she took it down.   The students in the photo commented on the Facebook post and said they were going to the school with their parents to talk to administrators about the ad.   'I'm just really aggravated and I'm surprised somebody would do that to me,' Thalia Solomon said.   Several people who commented on the photo called for whoever posted it to be suspended.   The Clay County school district said the student, a male senior, was suspended and will be moved to an alternative school in Clay County.   The Clay County school district sent Action News Jax a statement:   ' Clay County District Schools was made aware of an inappropriate post on the internet last night. The Fleming Island High School administration immediately began to investigate this concern in order to identify the individual who posted this inappropriate picture. After launching an in-depth investigation, administrators have identified the student and will be taking actions as outlined in our Code of Student Conduct.   “We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a school-wide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity. We encourage parents and guardians to take the time to talk to their child about this important matter. We appreciate support in this effort and we look forward to Elevating Clay,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.
  • Veteran, soldier boyfriend accused of shooting, killing therapy dog on video
    Veteran, soldier boyfriend accused of shooting, killing therapy dog on video
    A North Carolina Army veteran and her soldier boyfriend are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly tied her PTSD therapy dog to a tree and filmed themselves shooting and killing the animal. According to the Fayetteville Observer, Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, laughed on video as they shot Rollins' dog, Cam, with a rifle, said Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves. >> Read more trending news Rollins shot Cam, previously named Huey, in the head before firing at him multiple times, the arrest warrant said. Heng also shot the dog on video, the Observer reported. Rollins, who retired from the Army earlier this year for medical reasons, implied in an April 17 Facebook post that she had found a new home for Cam, the Observer reported. 'Sad he has to go, but he will be much happier where he is heading off to,' she wrote, to which Heng replied, 'He's gonna have such a great new life,' according to the Observer. Bail was set for $25,000 each for the pair. Read more here.
  • Handicapped man forced to leave store on knees after staff takes away electric cart
    Handicapped man forced to leave store on knees after staff takes away electric cart
    A handicapped Iowa man has received an apology from a store at which employees forced him to “walk” out of the store on his knees after confiscating the store-provided electric cart he was using.  Shane Zahn, a Garner resident who is missing his right foot, had completed his shopping at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City and was attempting to take the cart out to his vehicle when he was stopped and told he could not use the cart in the parking lot.  “After I got out of the store, right in front of the door I was told I was not allowed to take the wheelchair out into the parking lot, and I said 'Huh?'” Zahn told KIMT News 3 in Mason City. “I said, 'I’ve done this before.' She said, ‘The wheelchair is to not be out. It needs to come back in.’ I said, 'What am I supposed to do, crawl out of the store?’” Ultimately, that’s what Zahn did, after returning all of the items he had purchased. He also had his son record his exit, which he posted to Facebook.  “Paid for all my items and went to leave, was told I couldn't use the wheelchair to go to the car,” Zahn wrote in the Facebook post. “Returned all my items and had to walk out on my hands and knees. Just trying to make people aware of how Fleet Farm treats handicapped customers.” >> Read more trending stories The photos and video footage exploded across social media, with more than 112,000 people sharing it, more than 36,000 people reacting to it and another 11,000 commenting on Zahn’s post as of Thursday morning. While most were horrified and sympathetic, some people questioned Zahn’s story, with one commenter asking how he got into the store in the first place.  Zahn told KIMT 3 News that his son dropped him off in front of the store before parking the car. He said he usually brings in his own manual wheelchair, except in stores like Fleet Farm that have electric ones for customers’ use.  Another man questioned Zahn’s handicap. “He’s not handicapped. If he was, he wouldn’t be walking on his knees so well,” the man wrote on Zahn’s post.  Others in the Facebook thread jumped to Zahn’s defense, pointing out that the video shows the right leg of his pants trailing on the floor where his foot and part of his leg should be.  “He’s missing a foot. Your knees still work without a foot,” one woman said.  Fleet Farm acknowledged the incident in a post on the company’s own Facebook page, admitting that an employee refused to allow Zahn to use the cart to access his car.  “While use of carts in the parking lot with the uneven terrain can pose a hazard, we feel that in this instance our team member made the wrong decision,” Fleet Farm CEO Wayne Sales said in the statement. “We apologize to the customer and to everyone who may be affected.” Sales told KIMT 3 News that, although the company has policies and guidelines in place to protect customers from accidents with the electric carts in the parking lots, those guidelines do not include denying customers the use of the carts.  Sales said the company failed to live up to its values and that employees “should have gone the extra mile and helped the customer use the cart to return to his vehicle after shopping.” He said the company wants to “make things right” with Zahn, though he did not say what that would entail.  Mills Fleet Farm is a chain of 35 stores across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and North Dakota that sell sporting goods, lawn and garden supplies, hardware, clothing and other general merchandise, according to its website. 
