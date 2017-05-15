Listen Live
Crime & Law
3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake

3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
Three people are dead after a chase that ended with a crash into a lake in Clayton County, Georgia.

3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake

By: WSBTV.com

Three people are dead after a chase that ended with a crash into a lake in Clayton County, Georgia.

>> Read more trending news

Clayton County police confirmed to WSB-TV that three people died and one person escaped after the vehicle went into the lake off Flint River Road on Monday morning.

Police said they could not say how many people were in the vehicle.

The people in the vehicle committed “an offense” in Fayette County and were pursued into Clayton County, police said.

– Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Search is now a recovery mission for missing swimmer
    Search is now a recovery mission for missing swimmer
    A 20-year-old man from Jacksonville has not been seen since he was in the water in Vilano Beach on Sunday.  Skyler Christian Taylor was reported to be in distress Sunday afternoon along Porpoise Point in Vilano Beach. Another swimmer was able to make it back to shore.   Early on Monday afternoon, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue declared the mission a search and recovery effort. Search crews resumed this morning at 5:30am, with eight government vessels and a helicopter involved.   
  • Who will be the next FBI director? Here’s a list of candidates
    Who will be the next FBI director? Here’s a list of candidates
    President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that he would find a new director of the FBI by this Friday when he heads to his first overseas trip as president. Nearly a week after firing James Comey from his position as head of the FBI, at least 14 people have emerged as potential candidates for the job; eight have already been interviewed. From The Associated Press, here is a list of the 14 people being considered. 1. Alice Fisher was a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration. 2. Adam Lee is the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Richmond, Virginia. 3. Andrew McCabe is the acting FBI director. 4. Michael J. Garcia is a former prosecutor and associate judge on New York's Supreme Court. 5. Sen. John Cornyn is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, and was the attorney general of Texas. 6. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson is a Bush appointee who struck down the centerpiece of the Obama administration's health care law in 2010. 7. Frances Townsend is a former Bush Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser. 8. Ex-Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan. The FBI Agents Association says it believes his diverse background makes him the best choice. 9. J. Michael Luttig is general counsel for Boeing Corp. and served as a judge on the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and a Justice Department lawyer. 10. Rep. Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina congressman is a former federal prosecutor and state attorney. He led the investigation into the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya. 11. Ray Kelly was the commissioner of the New York City Police Department. Following the attacks on 9/11, Kelly created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department and oversaw a drastic reduction in crime. 12. Larry Thompson was deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush and served as the department’s No. 2 from 2001 to 2003.  13. Paul Abbate is a senior official at the FBI, currently responsible for the bureau’s criminal and cyber branch. 14. John Suthers is a former U.S. attorney and Colorado attorney general; was elected mayor of Colorado Springs in 2015.
  • New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 
    New polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of James Comey firing 
    Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.  
  • 3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
    3 dead after chase ends in crash into lake
    Three people are dead after a chase that ended with a crash into a lake in Clayton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Clayton County police confirmed to WSB-TV that three people died and one person escaped after the vehicle went into the lake off Flint River Road on Monday morning. Police said they could not say how many people were in the vehicle. The people in the vehicle committed “an offense” in Fayette County and were pursued into Clayton County, police said. – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • 7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    7 things to know now: Cyberattack; Shelley Smith undergoing tests; Powers Boothe dies
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today. What to know now: 1. Worldwide Cyberattack: A cyberattack launched on Friday made it to 150 countries over the weekend, curtailing operations in hospitals across England and disrupting Germany’s national railway. A cyber security researcher was able to cripple the attack, but computer experts are warning that other attacks could be coming. The “ransomware” attack, called “WannaCry,” began as an extortion scheme that included business and government agencies.  2. Clapper dismayed: James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, said American democracy is “under assault,” not only from Russia but from President Donald Trump. Clapper, speaking Sunday on CNN Sunday, expressed concern over the firing of FBI director James Comey. 3. Powers Boothe dies: Actor Powers Boothe, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of cult leader Jim Jones and played the villain in TV's 'Deadwood,' has died. Boothe, 68, also starred in the movies 'Tombstone,' ''Sin City' and 'The Avengers.' His publicists said the actor died of natural causes. 4. Missile launch: North Korea launched a “medium long-range” rocket capable of carrying a heavy nuclear warhead over the weekend. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, warned that the missile tested could reach the United States and that his country would continue to develop and test similar missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. 5. Miss USA: Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough, was crowned Miss USA on Sunday. McCullough, 25, is a chemist who works for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Miss New Jersey, Chhavi Verg, was named the runner-up. And one more ESPN reporter Shelley Smith tweeted “I’m good” Sunday night after she became ill after covering the Golden State Warrior-San Antonio Spurs playoff game. Smith was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a possible stroke. A Golden State team doctor helped Smith in the team’s locker room before she was transported to the hospital. In case you missed it
