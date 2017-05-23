Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 85
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Overcast
H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Afternoon
    Thunderstorms. H 78° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Florida man accused of nearly beating dog named Elizabeth Taylor to death
Close

Florida man accused of nearly beating dog named Elizabeth Taylor to death

Florida man accused of nearly beating dog named Elizabeth Taylor to death
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Jail
Jason Robert Snead, 40, is facing charges that he nearly beat to death a dog named Elizabeth Taylor in Florida, according to an arrest report.

Florida man accused of nearly beating dog named Elizabeth Taylor to death

By: Jorge Milian Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Jail

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -  A Florida man is facing charges that he nearly beat to death a dog named Elizabeth Taylor, according to an arrest report.

Jason Robert Snead, 40, is facing charges of animal cruelty, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $9,000 bail.

The dog, a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, has a fractured skull, according to Animal Care and Control Capt. Dave Walesky.

“We’re hoping she makes a full recovery, but she’s not in the clear yet,” Walesky said late Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Snead was seen by a witness and caught on surveillance video brutally beating the dog outside a car dealership in Palm Springs , the report said.

The video appears to show Snead kicking, punching and “aggressively swinging” the dog against the inside the vehicle, the report said.

A witness told Palm Springs police that the dog looked “lifeless” as Snead swung it around by its leash.

Snead told police that the dog, which belongs to his girlfriend, was injured when he was forced to brake hard while driving. Snead said he hit his lip against the steering wheel while braking, but the report states the man “did not exhibit any injuries to his face consistent with his story.”

During a search of Snead’s vehicle, 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, multiple syringes and a straw with drug residue were found, the report said.

Of the methamphetamine discovered in the vehicle, Snead allegedly told Palm Springs police: “Off the record, I started today.”

Walesky said that Snead’s girlfriend originally agreed to renounce ownership of the dog, but changed her mind Monday. Walesky said the agency will not willingly give the dog back to the woman and will go to court to remove it from her custody.

The dog is under the care of a private veterinarian, Walesky said.

Elizabeth Taylor weighs 8 pounds. The arrest report lists Snead as 6 feet 5 inches and 200 pounds.

Have you seen them? Wanted fugitives in Palm Beach County

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Search for missing Ohio women leads investigators to boyfriend’s backyard
    Ohio authorities are digging in a backyard at a home in metro Dayton, searching for a woman who disappeared in 2010. Cold case investigators believe Nikki Lyn Forrest, 19, may be buried in the back of a home in Troy where she once lived with her boyfriend. >> Read more trending news “We’re digging,” Troy police Detective Captain Jeff Kunkleman said. “We have information that at the time close to her disappearance she was at this residence.”  Forrest’s aunt and uncle, Dan and Mickey Langston, of Troy, were at the home as the search for Forrest or clues in her disappearance continued Tuesday. “I hope she is preferably found alive and comes home, or if she’s not living I would like them to find her and give her a proper burial and service,” Mickey Langston said. Kunkleman said Tuesday’s search was prompted by new information Dayton cold case investigators received from new interviews and re-interviews of people. Kunkleman said the backyard search was focused on an area that would have been below a shed. He said “human remain,” or cadaver dogs helped to narrow down the search. Kunkleman also said the current property owner has been cooperating. “We want to bring some closure to the family if we can,” Kunkleman said. “If we don’t find her we want to eliminate this residence as a possibility.” Mickey Langston said her niece was an upbeat and carefree person.  “She had a lot of boyfriends and she was just looking for love and that’s what I’m afraid led to all this,” Langston said. Forrest was four months pregnant when she disappeared in June of 2010. Read more here.
  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday, but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. Abedi was known to British authorities, according to CBS News. The news organization did not elaborate on what brought Abedi to the attention of authorities. Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan emigrants, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police arrested one of Abedi's brothers in connection to the attack, according to Politico Europe. Greater Manchester police said they arrested one person in connection with Monday’s attack in south Manchester following the bombing. One other person was arrested at the Arndale Centre, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the person was connected with the bombing. Abedi lived at a home 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, according to The New York Times. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Abedi's ID was found at the scene of the bombing.
  • JSO asking the public for help identifying suspect
    JSO asking the public for help identifying suspect
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying an unknown suspect.   Police are not revealing what he's accused of doing, only that he's wanted in a criminal investigation that is currently being worked by detectives.   It's believed he may drive a newer model, maroon Mercedes C300.   If you know who he is, or where he is, you're urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.
  • New parking rates at JIA taking effect in June
    New parking rates at JIA taking effect in June
    It's something to keep in mind the next time you go to the airport.   The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) has announced the first parking rate adjustment at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) since 2011.   The changes include the following:   -Free parking for the first 30 minutes in the Hourly Garage  -Incremental parking for the first day in the Hourly and Daily Garages and the Daily Surface Lot changes from $1.50/20 minutes to $2.00/30 minutes.  -In the Hourly Garage, the daily rate is $20.00/day, up from $18.00/day.  -Daily rates for the Daily Garage rose $1.00 to $15.00/day  -The Daily Surface Lot is $9.00/day, a $1.00 increase  -The daily valet parking rate increased to a flat $24.00   JAA says daily rates in the Economy Lots will remain the same at $5.00.   The rate adjustments take effect on June 1, 2017.
  • Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    Man shot in broad daylight in serious condition
    A man is recovering a shooting in the Lackawanna area on Sunday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the responded to the shooting on Nolan Street where they found a black man in his twenties suffering from several gunshot wounds.  The man was taken to U.F. Health in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since been upgraded to serious.  At this time, police have yet to release any suspect information or arrests but say investigators are working to interview witnesses.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.