Florida man allegedly impersonates officer, pulls over real policeman

A Florida man was in jail Friday night after he allegedly impersonated a police officer and ended up pulling over a Miami-Dade police officer.

The Miami Herald reported that while Marcos Pacheco-Bustamante was driving a dark green 2000 Crown Victoria, he placed a blue police siren on its roof and signaled for a vehicle in front of him to pull over.

The driver in the vehicle was Miami-Dade police Officer Alton Martin, who, according to the arrest affidavit, was in full uniform in an unmarked vehicle.

“One of the Miami-Dade police detectives working the overnight, an off-duty, in full uniform, he was driving his unmarked vehicle heading northbound on I-95 when all of a sudden a green Crown Victoria gets behind him,” Detective Jennifer Capote told WSVN.

Martin thought Pacheco-Bustmante was a real officer at first, so he pulled over.

“He gets out of his vehicle while he’s in full uniform, so now he approaches the Crown Victoria and realizes this guy -- there’s something wrong,” Capote said. “He doesn’t look like a cop, so he immediately takes this gentlemen into custody.”

WSVN reported that investigators found a BB gun that looked realistic and a blue police light in Pacheco-Bustmante’s car.

Pacheco-Bustamante was charged with falsely impersonating a police officer.

Capote told WFOR Pacheco-Bustamante has done this before.

“He actually mentioned that he has done this in the past,” Capote said. “He doesn’t like people driving and texting. I don’t know if he drives around Dade County looking for people who are texting on their phone, and what he actually does. Maybe he honks at them or turns on these sirens.”

“I’m not going to say anything. Enough. Leave me alone, please,” Pacheco-Bustamante told WSVN in Spanish when leaving the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday. “I didn’t stop anybody. Enough.”