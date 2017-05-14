Listen Live
Crime & Law
Florida man stuck in car tries to hot-wire it while keys are inside, deputies say
Close

Florida man stuck in car tries to hot-wire it while keys are inside, deputies say

Florida man stuck in car tries to hot-wire it while keys are inside, deputies say
Photo Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Brazell. Image from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Florida man stuck in car tries to hot-wire it while keys are inside, deputies say

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -  A Florida man who said he was high on meth allegedly tried to hot-wire a car even though the keys were inside, deputies said.

Timothy Brazell, 19, reportedly let himself into a home in Pasco County and “told a blind man inside he was looking for his keys,” WFLA reported. 

Brazell then walked outside and got into a parked car. Little did he know, the car’s doors only opened from the outside, WFLA reported. 

When deputies arrived, they said Brazell was trapped inside and “trying to start the car with a voltage meter,” according to WFLA. 

Brazell told deputies that he was on meth, WLFA reported. 

He was charged with trespassing. 

Read more at WFLA

