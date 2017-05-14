A Florida man who said he was high on meth allegedly tried to hot-wire a car even though the keys were inside, deputies said.

Timothy Brazell, 19, reportedly let himself into a home in Pasco County and “told a blind man inside he was looking for his keys,” WFLA reported.

Brazell then walked outside and got into a parked car. Little did he know, the car’s doors only opened from the outside, WFLA reported.

When deputies arrived, they said Brazell was trapped inside and “trying to start the car with a voltage meter,” according to WFLA.

Brazell told deputies that he was on meth, WLFA reported.

He was charged with trespassing.

