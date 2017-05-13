Florida teacher accused of having sex in car with former student

A middle school teacher in South Florida was arrested Thursday after allegedly having sex with a student, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Read more trending news

Pamela Stigger, 33, was caught by deputies in a car with a 15-year-old boy around 2 a.m. in Tamarac, shortly after engaging in sexual acts with him, police said.

Stigger works as an eighth-grade teacher Forest Glen Middle School and was the victim’s teacher in the past, the arrest report said.

NBC Miami reported that Stigger denied having sexual relations with the teen and said “he was attempting to seduce her” when deputies went to the car.

Stigger remains in the Broward County Jail on two charges of sexual battery and one count of lewd conduct. Her bail is set at $37,500.