Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 88
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Florida ‘teen doctor’ sentenced to one year in Virginia prison
Close

Florida ‘teen doctor’ sentenced to one year in Virginia prison

Florida ‘teen doctor’ sentenced to one year in Virginia prison
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Malachi Love-Robinson in a mugshot after his arrest in February 2016 when he allegedly gave medical advice and a physical exam to an undercover officer.

Florida ‘teen doctor’ sentenced to one year in Virginia prison

By: Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -  A 20-year-old West Palm, man accused by local authorities of posing as a doctor was sentenced to one year in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to fraud charges in Virginia.

Malachi Love-Robinson was sentenced to the prison term after he pleaded guilty in March to charges of making false statements to obtain credit and of passing a forged document. He still faces criminal proceedings in Palm Beach County, where authorities allege he practiced medicine without a license and defrauded patients.

>> Read more trending news

Love-Robinson, who turned 20 on May 12, was out on bail when he reportedly traveled to Stafford, Virginia, in September and tried to purchase a used car. Virginia authorities say he provided fraudulent information while trying to purchase the vehicle and claimed that an elderly relative accompanying had agreed to be a co-signer.

He reportedly tried to buy a $26,000 Lexus from a used-car dealership. He initially asked about buying a Jaguar, but was told the dealership did not have any left in stock, a dealership employee told The Palm Beach Post in September.

Authorities say he also used the relative’s credit cards to purchase two iPads and a cellphone.

Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesman Mike Edmondson said Monday that Love-Robinson will be extradited to Palm Beach County but would not comment on when that would occur.

Love-Robinson received national attention after being arrested in February 2016 by Palm Beach County authorities. He allegedly gave medical advice and a physical exam to an undercover officer.

Authorities say Love-Robinson was practicing without a license in an office at the West Palm Medical Plaza, near JFK Medical Center North. He is also accused of defrauding an elderly woman of nearly $35,000 after examining her after she complained of stomach pains.

Authorities say he also stole nearly $43,000 from the business account of New Directions, a Boynton Beach, Florida, addiction-treatment center.

Love-Robinson was briefly employed as a program director at New Directions. He left to open his own practice called New Life Holistic and Alternative Medical Center.

Following his Palm Beach County arrest, Love-Robinson made an appearance on “Good Morning America.” He defended his actions, saying he had only practiced alternative medicine and had the proper certifications to do so.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said so far 19 deaths have been confirmed and there are “around 50 others injured.” >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. Grande’s label, Republic Records, confirmed she was on the tour bus at the time of the incident. The show was a tour stop on the singer’s Dangerous Woman Tour. Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England Greater Manchester Police confirmed the reports of an explosion in a statement on Twitter.
  • Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Black graduate students at Harvard University will soon be a part of a first-of-its-kind ceremony. On May 23, the prestigious university will hold an individual ceremony for black graduate students, according to a report by The Root. The ceremony, which took a year to plan, celebrates “fellowship,” not “segregation,” Michael Huggins, a graduate student who will receive a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School this month, told The Root.  >> Read more trending news “This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Huggins told the online publication. “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.” More than 120 students have registered to partake in the ceremony, which will be held at Holmes Field, near the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The students raised more than $27,000 to pay for the ceremony and a reception that will follow. The student body hopes to organize a similar ceremony for black undergraduate students at Harvard next year, Huggins said. The graduate students still plan to participate in the school’s main ceremony later this month. Last year, Harvard was named the No. 2 best college for African-Americans by Essence and Money magazines. “This is not about segregation,” Huggins told The Root. “It’s about fellowship and building a community. This is a chance to reaffirm for each other that we enter the work world with a network of supporters standing with us. We are all partners.”
  • Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    President Donald Trump is sending Congress a spending plan for 2018 that would increase money spent on defense and border security, cut many areas of non-defense spending by Uncle Sam, and achieve a balanced budget by 2027, though it would add several trillion dollars to the national debt along the way. Here are some of the early highlights from the Trump budget. 1. Over $3.1 trillion in new debt over 10 years. The Trump budget does get to a surplus – but it takes ten years to reach that point, in 2027. So, even if this President serves two terms in office, he would be gone from the White House before balancing the budget under this plan. Despite all the talk about cuts, the President’s 2018 budget would not get the yearly budget deficit below $400 billion until 2023. Here are the yearly deficit estimates under the Trump 2018 budget plan, which add up to $3.15 trillion in more debt over the next ten years: 2018 – $440 billion 2019 – $526 billion 2020 – $488 billion 2021 – $456 billion 2022 – $442 billion 2023 – $319 billion 2024 – $209 billion 2025 – $176 billion 2026 – $110 billion 2027 – $16 billion surplus 2. Real cuts in Trump plan, but beware the numbers.You will hear a lot of reporting that the President’s 2018 budget envisions $1.4 trillion in cuts over ten years in non-defense spending. Don’t believe that, because of the way Congress totals up spending cuts. But, the Trump budget will actually cut the amount of discretionary spending by 2027, not just have the budget grow by a smaller amount each year. For example, in 2018, the President’s plan would spend $1.244 trillion on programs outside of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security (known as discretionary spending programs, which are voted on each year by the Congress) – that number would be trimmed to $1.151 trillion in 2027, according to figures provided by the White House. I know a little about math, as that is an actual spending cut of 7.5 percent – this is not just a reduction in a planned level of increase. 3. What areas will take the biggest budget hit? While the Pentagon, border security, Veterans Affairs and homeland defense will see overall increases under this Trump plan, a number of other federal departments and agencies would see cuts in 2018. (These would be real cuts, not just a reduction in a level of increase.) Here are the biggest losers in percentage terms: + EPA – 31.4% budget cut (from $8.2 to $5.7 billion) + State Department & foreign aid – 29.1% budget cut + Agriculture – 20.5% budget cut ($22.7 to $18 billion) + Labor – 19.8% cut ($12.1 to $9.7 billion) + HHS – 16.2% cut (from $78 to $65.3 billion) + Commerce – 15.8% cut (from $9.2 to $7.8 billion) + Education – 13.5% cut (from $68.2 to $59 billion) + HUD – 13.2% cut (from $46.9 to $40.7 billion) + Transportation – 12.7% cut ($18.6 to $16.2 billion) 4. Cool GOP reaction to parental leave plan. Pressed by his daughter Ivanka, the President’s budget sets aside $25 billion over ten years for a project that is sure to draw more support from Democrats than Republicans – allowing parents time off to be with a newborn baby. “For the first time ever – by any administration of any party – we are proposing a nationwide, paid parental leave,” said Mulvaney. The plan would allow for six weeks of time off – Democrats have proposed plans that have double that amount of leave and more. The initial reaction from Republicans was as you might expect – they’re not into the idea. Cornyn on Ivanka's $25B family leave plan: 'Happy to talk to her … but obviously when it comes to spending it's a matter or priorities' — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 22, 2017 5. Federal workers would see retirement changes. The President’s budget would look to reduce retirement benefits for federal workers, saving an estimated $72 billion over ten years, according to figures released by the White House. Among the ideas, reducing retirement benefits by limiting and/or eliminating yearly cost of living adjustments; and increase the amount of money employees must contribute to their retirement plan. The details are sure to draw complaints from federal employee unions and lawmakers in the Washington, D.C. region. Fed'l workers earned their #pension benefits. Cutting pensions to fund tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations is wrong. #resist https://t.co/r7D4hdeBX9 — Alliance Retirees (@ActiveRetirees) May 22, 2017 Many more details will be available on Wednesday morning, as the budget – titled a “New Foundation for American Greatness,” is delivered to Capitol Hill. “If I had sort of a subtitle for this budget, it would be the “Taxpayer First Budget,” said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney will get the chance to defend the plan starting Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
  • UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday
    UF Health North opening new, inpatient hospital Tuesday
    It's a 92 bed facility, complete with an ICU and a women's service's unit.   UF Health North's new, inpatient hospital is officially opening its doors to patients Tuesday, May 23rd, at 9 am, after the hospital received its license from the state last week.   The vice president of UF Health North, Wayne Marshall, says it's an exciting time.   'Without a doubt this was an under-served community, as far as hospitals. There was nothing up here and this was our endeavor to help fill that niche,' says Marshall.   Marshall tells WOKV this is actually phase 2 of the project, as phase 1 was completed back in February 2015.   That phase included a medical office building, with a free-standing emergency room, and the diagnostics of full radiology, a full lab, as well as a full hospital-based operating room.   We're told if phase 2 is a success, additional phases could be coming in the future.
  • Jax Congressman John Rutherford introduces new bill, requiring terrorist release announcements
    Jax Congressman John Rutherford introduces new bill, requiring terrorist release announcements
    It's called the Terrorist Release Announcements to Counter Extremist Recidivism Act, or the TRACER Act, for short.   Jacksonville Congressman John Rutherford has introduced a new bill, that would require the Department of Homeland Security to notify state and local law enforcement when federal prisoners convicted of terrorism charges are released.   Rutherford tells WOKV the idea started taking shape in 2015, when he attended a hearing, where it was disclosed that there were hundreds of incarcerated individuals in the Federal Bureau of Prison (BOP) system for terrorist-related activity.   'Having been the Sheriff [of Jacksonville], I know, and was frustrated, somewhat, by the refugee issue where they were bringing refugees into my district, unbeknownst to me,' explains Rutherford.   Rutherford says the idea is all about giving law enforcement 'every tool necessary' to keep our communities and families safe.   'We have the best law enforcement in the world, and by encouraging them to work together, they will become an even stronger force against the evils of terrorism,' Rutherford says.   According to a release from Rutherford's office, BOP shared that between 2015-2020, 112 inmates with convictions relating to international terrorism will be released, with an additional 100 released between 2021 and 2030.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.