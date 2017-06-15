Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
Close

Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father

Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
Photo Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Melissa Deloach allegedly admitted to joining in and watching the rape of the child with her father, according to a local report.

Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

BRADENTON, Fla. -  A Bradenton, Florida, woman faces charges of sexual battery on a 6-year-old that police say she participated in with her father, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

>> Read more trending news 

According to the Miami Herald, Melissa Deloach, 28, allegedly admitted to joining in and watching the rape of the child with her father Euel Deloach Jr., 56.

Police said Deloach’s arrest came after a similar investigation was conducted on her father’s activity with the same victim. 

Related: Florida men rob, attempt to rape woman napping on beach

When interviewed by investigators, Deloach said she was in the room while the 6-year-old was raped, which “happened five or six times,” the Herald reported. 

Related: 18 men arrested in sex sting at Florida parks, police say

Deloach’s father was arrested in February on accusations that he sexually abused the 6-year-old and another victim. He faces six counts of sexual battery on a child and investigators said he knew both the victims, according to the Herald. 

She is being held at Manatee County Jail on no bond. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Duval, St. Johns school districts react to signing of controversial education bill
    Duval, St. Johns school districts react to signing of controversial education bill
    Going against the wishes of many school boards and superintendents, Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially signed a sweeping education bill, known as HB7069, that in part, steers state money toward privately-funded charter schools.   St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson tells WOKV, he has many concerns with the law, with increased recess time for elementary school students being just one item on the list.   'There is that requirement, but there's no really standard for increasing the day and, so, you're going to replace 20 minutes of instructional time somewhere,' explains Forson.   When it comes to the charter school part of the law, Forson says there's a couple of elements to that issue.   'You have the 'Schools of Hope' is what it is called under that bill, that allows charter schools to come to where a school has been performing poorly and they get additional dollars in order to open up and run that school, dollars that weren't necessarily available to the school district in order to provide services,' Forson says.   Forson says that creates a new problem as they don't have to serve all the students that were being served by the school that was struggling.   Forson also points out that under this new law, charter schools don't have all the same requirements as traditional public schools.   At this time, it's not believed any schools in St. Johns County will be affected by the charter school part of the law, at least not based on the most recent test scores, as the law only applies to public schools that have earned either a D or an F for three straight years.   Forson says another major problem with the law is the ability for school districts to meet the demands, as some of it takes effect July 1st, giving them only two weeks to prepare.   The interim Duval County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Pat Willis, has also released the following statement about the signing:   “I was hopeful our governor would veto HB7069 due to the devastating effects anticipated for all students in Florida. I am disappointed this has now been signed into law. This signature is truly a signal to families that inequities between traditional public schools and charter schools are acceptable, and restricting local control has outweighed the educational needs of our community. To remain proactive, my leadership team has been looking at possible scenarios and strategies due to expected shifts in funding, enrollment projections, operations, and transportation. There are far too many questions right now, but we will remain steadfast in our planning for the upcoming school year.”
  • Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
    Florida woman accused of raping 6-year-old ‘five or six times’ with father
    A Bradenton, Florida, woman faces charges of sexual battery on a 6-year-old that police say she participated in with her father, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news  According to the Miami Herald, Melissa Deloach, 28, allegedly admitted to joining in and watching the rape of the child with her father Euel Deloach Jr., 56. Police said Deloach’s arrest came after a similar investigation was conducted on her father’s activity with the same victim.  Related: Florida men rob, attempt to rape woman napping on beach When interviewed by investigators, Deloach said she was in the room while the 6-year-old was raped, which “happened five or six times,” the Herald reported.  Related: 18 men arrested in sex sting at Florida parks, police say Deloach’s father was arrested in February on accusations that he sexually abused the 6-year-old and another victim. He faces six counts of sexual battery on a child and investigators said he knew both the victims, according to the Herald.  She is being held at Manatee County Jail on no bond. 
  • French fries, other fried potatoes could lead to early death, research suggests
    French fries, other fried potatoes could lead to early death, research suggests
    French fries and other types of fried potatoes could lead to an early death, new research suggests. Potatoes cooked other ways, such as boiled and steamed, did not seem to pose the same health risks as fried spuds did, according to a study cited in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. >> Read more trending news Researchers followed 4,400 people between the ages of 45 and 79 for eight years. Lead researcher Dr. Nicola Veronese, with Italy’s National Research Council, and his team discovered those who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week had twice the chance of an early death compared to those who did not eat fried potatoes, CNN reported. Fried potatoes include french fries, hash browns and potato chips. 'We believe that the cooking oil, rich in trans-fat, is an important factor in explaining mortality in those eating more potatoes,' Veronese told CNN. >> Related: Study says five-second rule for dropped food isn’t actually a thing Trans-fats have been linked to heart disease, but Veronese said factors like obesity and no exercise could also contribute to an early death in those eating fried potatoes two to three times a week. The National Potato Council maintains that potatoes, regardless of how they’re prepared, are a healthy vegetable, rich in vitamin C and potassium and low in calories.
  • Viral photo shows firefighters holding, comforting children involved in car crash
    Viral photo shows firefighters holding, comforting children involved in car crash
    A photo showing two Texas firefighters comforting children at the scene of a car crash is making the rounds on social media, prompting praise for the men.  Amarillo firefighters Sam Berry and Jared Davis responded to a car crash involving the children earlier this month, the firefighters told KFDA in Amarillo. The children were distraught but uninjured in the wreck.  “Every guy on the job has probably done this,” Davis told the news station. “We just happened to get photographed. I’m a firm believer that compassion is a form of medicine.” Berry, who serves at a station in a different part of Amarillo but was covering a shift for a fellow firefighter, said it was “cool” to see the photo online.  “It’s just what we do,” Berry said. >> Read more trending stories The photo went viral after the Amarillo Fire Department shared it Monday on the department’s Facebook page. The photo had more than 2,000 reactions nearly 800 shares as of Thursday morning.  Followers of the page praised the men, with several thanking them for everything they do for their community.  One woman said her family experienced firefighters’ compassion firsthand.  “Your awesome firemen did the same thing for my grandkids on March 8,” the woman wrote. “They sat on the parking lot and played with them while my daughter was talking to the police, (who) were really wonderful, too.” “Excellent. Compassion at its best,” another commenter wrote. “Those kids were so blessed by you.” Davis responded to the thread of Facebook comments.  “That’s the best part of the job right there,” he wrote. 
  • Trump expresses more frustration over Russia investigation
    Trump expresses more frustration over Russia investigation
    With news reports that the Special Counsel investigating election interference in 2016 by Russia is looking at possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, Mr. Trump expressed frustration Thursday at the prospect of that review, again taking to Twitter to denounce the probe as a “witch hunt,” and complaining that Hillary Clinton should be the subject of a Russia-related investigation, not him. “Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” the President tweeted in the afternoon, as he said the Clintons deserved an obstruction of justice probe. The President began his day by saying there was “zero proof” of any links between Russia and members of his campaign. They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017 It was six days ago that Mr. Trump proclaimed that he had been vindicated by the Congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, who said he had told the President several times that he was not under investigation related to Russian election interference. But Senate investigators continue to press other top officials of the U.S. Intelligence Community for details about their own recent contacts with President Trump, which have been reported to include appeals to help end the FBI probe of Russian election meddling. On Monday night, National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers met with the Senate Intelligence Committee about those matters; Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was doing the same around the time of the President’s afternoon tweets. Mr. Trump’s morning tweets included what seemed like a jab at former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the new Special Counsel for the Russia probe, as he said the investigation was being “led by some very bad and conflicted people!” But at the White House today, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged to reporters that Mueller had been at the White House – just the day before he was appointed as Special Counsel. .@SHSanders45 confirms Bob Mueller was here at White House for a job interview the day before he was named as special counsel. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 15, 2017 While most Republicans in Congress said little about Mr. Trump’s criticism of Mueller, other supporters echoed the President’s concerns. “Mueller is setting up a dragnet of obstruction, financial questions and every aspect of Trump’s life and his associates lives,” said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who labeled it “very dangerous.”
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.