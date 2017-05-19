Listen Live
Crime & Law
Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill

Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
Photo Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images/Getty Images
A Florida woman was awarded just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-through of a Jacksonville Starbucks. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Florida woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill

By: ActionNewsJax.com
Photo Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A jury awarded a Florida woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-thru of a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-thru of a Starbucks in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries.

>>Read the full lawsuit 

The lawsuit, which was originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero's medical expenses.

The jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent.

>> Read the jury’s verdict

They found that Mogavero's damages for "pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life" was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future.

This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.

