Girl, 16, charged with first-degree murder in stabbing of Uber driver

A teenage girl in Illinois has been denied bond and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of an Uber driver Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Eliza Wasni, 16, is accused of killing Uber driver Grant Nelson, 34, WGN reported. Her identity was revealed after she was charged as an adult.

Wasni was captured on surveillance video walking around a Walmart store carrying a knife and machete that she removed from its packaging, police said. Wasni left without paying for the items and was picked up by Wasni, police said. Wasni was in the backseat and began stabbing Nelson about two minutes into the ride, police said in a news conference.

Nelson was able to pull the car over in front of a condo community and exited the car, shouting, "Help me! Help me! I'm going to die," police said.

Concerned citizens called 911 and emergency officials found Nelson laying in the grass, where he told them a white, female passenger attacked him, WGN reported. Nelson was transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Wasni was found hiding behind an air conditioning unit, with the weapons still in her hand, police said. A Taser was deployed after she refused to drop the weapons and the teen was taken into custody, authorities said.