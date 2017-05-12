Infant found dead in running car; police investigate

Police found an infant dead Thursday in a car left running in Toledo, Ohio, according to multiple reports.

In a statement released to WTVG, police said the baby was found around 10:30 p.m. in a car in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive. He is not believed to be more than 2 months old.

It was not immediately clear how long the child was left in the vehicle, although police told The Toledo Blade that the car had been “sitting idle” for a long period of time.

The baby’s identity was not immediately known. An autopsy was scheduled Friday to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police continue to investigate.