Crime & Law
Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
Photo Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections
Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose are the inmates accused of shooting and killing two Georgia correctional officers in Putnam County.

By: WSBTV.com
Updated:
Photo Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -  Two correctional officers were overpowered, shot and killed Tuesday morning by a pair of inmates who escaped in Putnam County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to WSB-TV that the officers were killed.

The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA 16. It happened at about 5 a.m.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jeff Sessions testimony: Live updates
    Jeff Sessions testimony: Live updates
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear Tuesday at a public hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to testify in the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election. 'The Attorney General has requested that this hearing be public,' Justice Department spokesman Sarah Isgur Flores said. 'He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions tomorrow.' Sessions’ hearing comes less than a week after fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the same committee.  Sessions had been scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee to review funding for the Justice Department, which he heads. Over the weekend, Sessions requested that he be allowed to appear before the Intelligence Committee instead. It wasn’t until mid-morning Monday that it was announced that the hearing would be public. 'In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey's recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,' wrote Sessions. 'The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information.' On Wednesday, Comey released his planned opening statement to the committee which included his request of Sessions that the attorney general 'prevent any future direct communication' between himself and Trump. The request came, according to Comey, after a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting in which Comey alleges the president asked everyone, including Sessions to leave the room.  Once they had left, Comey said, Trump said he hoped that Comey could see his way to “letting go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties with the Russian government. Trump has denied that he said that. People familiar with Comey’s testimony in a second, closed hearing on Thursday, said the former director told the intelligence committee that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Sessions recused himself on March 2 from the Justice Department's probe into interference by the Russians in the election. Flynn was fired by Trump on February 13. Comey was fired by Trump on May 9. Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing. What time: The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. What channel: CSPAN, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will be broadcasting the hearing live. Check back here for updates about which networks will be carrying the testimony live. Will it be live streamed: CSPAN will live stream the testimony at C-Span.org.  Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee:  RepublicansRichard Burr, North Carolina (Committee chairman)James Risch, IdahoMarco Rubio, FloridaSusan Collins, MaineRoy Blunt, MissouriJames Lankford, OklahomaTom Cotton, ArkansasJohn Cornyn, Texas DemocratsMark Warner, Virginia (ranking member)Dianne Feinstein, CaliforniaRon Wyden, OregonMartin Heinrich, New MexicoAngus King, MaineJoe Manchin, West VirginiaKamala Harris, California What to expect: Sessions will be asked about his ties to Kislyak. He met with Kislyak twice while he was a U.S. senator. According to sources, Comey said he met with Kislyak a third time. He will also likely be asked if he knows of any ties between anyone in Trump’s campaign who may have coordinated with the Russians, and if there is any suggestion of obstruction of justice by the president following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.  Live updates
  • Homeless man arrested for fatal stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville
    Homeless man arrested for fatal stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville
    A stabbing in Downtown Jacksonville started as an argument over drugs, and now, a man has been arrested. We first told you Monday about the fatal stabbing, which happened off Newnan and Beaver streets. JSO now says 23-year-old Cody Beatrice asked a group of people for drugs and then took out a knife and stabbed 44-year-old Edward Clark in the chest. Clark died in surgery.  JSO says Beatrice fled after the stabbing, but was caught near the Mathews Brown after a short foot pursuit.  All of those involved in this incident are homeless, according to JSO.  Beatrice has been arrested for murder.
  • Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said.  Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said. Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas. Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life. The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said. Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said. Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian. Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard. Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found. >> Read more trending news Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses. Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.
  • Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    An Illinois firefighter who survived a heart transplant 10 years ago collapsed and died Saturday while fighting a fire at a mobile home park.  Dolton firefighter Lawrence Matthews Jr., 36, had stopped to catch his breath while helping to extinguish the large fire in the Chicago suburb of Harvey, WGN-TV in Chicago reported. He was leaning against a fence when he suddenly collapsed. Matthews died of cardiac arrest about an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, the news station reported.  Matthews and his family celebrated the 10th anniversary of his heart transplant on June 2, just eight days before he died, NBC Chicago reported.  “I’m in shock. It’s a total loss,” Dolton Fire Chief Steven McCain told WGN-TV. “He was a family man. Four little ones. Loved his wife. Loved the job.” Matthews defied the odds when he became a firefighter in 2009, two years after undergoing a heart transplant at the University of Chicago Medicine. A patient story on the hospital’s website said that Matthews overcame skeptics who didn’t believe he had the physical rigor to achieve his dream. He did well on the department’s physical fitness tests, which included being able to run a timed mile, climb a 100-foot ladder and drag a 180-pound dummy out of a building. Matthews also passed a required physical and was given the green light by his doctors to become a firefighter.  “The team often reminded me, before and after the transplant, about the need to live a normal life,” Matthews said in the profile. “It was up to me to how successful I would be.” Matthews, who wanted to become a public servant from an early age, said he always possessed the drive to go after what he wanted.  “I believed I could become a firefighter,” he said. “The doctors gave me the confidence to do so. They told me to go for it, and that’s all I needed to hear.” >> Read more trending stories Matthews’ health problems began when he started experiencing shortness of breath at the age of 25, the hospital’s profile said. Doctors diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, a disease that, according to the American Heart Association, can cause the heart to become enlarged, thick or rigid.  The structural changes to the heart make it weaker and less efficient at pumping blood through the body. Patients can suffer an irregular heartbeat or heart failure. The latter was the case with Matthews, and his heart’s failure required a transplant, the University of Chicago Medicine reported. A heart became available a few months later, and he underwent surgery in June 2007.  It was during his recovery that Matthews met his wife, Rachel, who worked in the cardiology clinic, the hospital said. The couple had a daughter and three sons, who range in age from 3 to 11 years old.  “I was blessed with a new heart and a new life,” Matthews said in the interview.  WGN-TV reported that dozens of firefighters and police officers who went to the hospital to stand vigil for Matthews escorted his body to the medical examiner’s office.  “It’s going to be tough,” McCain said of Matthews’ death. “It’s going to be something that the Dolton fire family, as well as the rest of the fire service family, is just going to have to deal with in the south suburbs.” Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said in a statement Monday that Matthews’ death leaves a “great emptiness” for the city.  “We did not simply lose a firefighter in the line of duty,” Rogers said. “Mr. Matthews was a man committed to saving the lives of others. A lifesaver has lost his life, and he will be deeply missed.” It was not immediately clear if fighting the fire contributed to Matthews’ death, NBC Chicago reported. 
