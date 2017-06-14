Two of the four Oklahoma inmates who escaped the Lincoln County Jail are once again in custody, deputies said early Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff said Trey Goodnight, 27, and Jeremy Irvin, 32, who had been charged with murder, have both been found and arrested.

Authorities said they are still searching for the two other inmates who escaped – Brian Moody, 23, and Sonny Baker, 41 – but they are not believed to be in Pottawatomie County.

>> Read more trending news

On Tuesday, Wagoner County sheriff's deputies searched for one of the escaped inmates in the woods near Broken Arrow.

Deputies initially thought they had made contact one of the four escaped inmates but later called off the search.

The four inmates reportedly escaped through the jail's ventilation system Monday.

– Please visit FOX23.com for updates on this developing story.