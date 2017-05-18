Jimmy Buffett fan attacked concert staff, security, authorities say

A 23-year-old Space Coast woman’s 125-mile trip to Palm Beach County to watch a Jimmy Buffett concert was cut short Tuesday night after she allegedly attacked employees and security staff at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheater, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Authorities say Shannon Springhorn of Melbourne was attending the show at the concert venue just east of the village when she caused a disturbance. She faces charges that include battery on a law-enforcement officer, simple battery, resisting with violence and trespassing after receiving a warning.

Springhorn remained at the Palm Beach County Jail early Thursday after Judge Dina Keever-Agrama set her bail at $13,000 during a hearing at the jail Wednesday.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy and security staff responded shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday after Springhorn allegedly assaulted an employee at the concert venue, which is within the grounds of the South Florida Fair, according to an arrest report made public Wednesday.

As she was taken into custody, Springhorn tried to kick a sheriff’s deputy and fell, according to a sheriff’s arrest report. She also hit a deputy in the groin with her knee, the Sheriff’s Office said

The arrest report indicates that Springhorn appeared intoxicated and on some type of drug. According to the report, she became unconscious as a deputy forced her to the ground. She was treated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Deputies learned that Springhorn had been issued a trespass warning at the concert venue earlier in the evening, the report said.