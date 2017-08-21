JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio - A man suspected of ambushing an Ohio judge outside the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning died after a court probation officer returned fire, according to multiple reports.
Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese was shot as he walked toward the entrance of the courthouse just after 8 a.m., the Herald-Star reported. He was taken by helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment, according to the newspaper.
Caution tape blocks off a section of N. Court Street next to the courthouse - several entities on scene @WTOV9 pic.twitter.com/6DJHfm5Mhf— Lauren Healy (@LaurenWTOV9) August 21, 2017
Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told WTOV that Bruzzese was speaking after the shooting, although authorities did not immediately say what condition the judge was in. Witnesses told the news station that they heard what sounded like seven to eight gunshots.
Mavromatis told the Herald-Star that a court probation officer saw the shooting and returned fire, killing the suspected shooter. Police arrested another man, who was in the car with the suspected shooter, the Herald-Star reported.
Neither the suspected shooter nor his suspected accomplice were immediately identified.
Officials told WTOV the courthouse would be closed Monday, in light of the shooting. Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham told the news station that some court employees saw the shooting.
"(I) think that everybody needs a little time to settle down a little bit (and) get their thoughts together regarding this very tragic situation,” Graham said. “Our prayers go out to Judge Bruzzese and his family.”
Authorities continue to investigate the case.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself