Man jumps on car hood to prevent teen from stealing car

Photo Credit: WSOCTV

By: WSOCTV.com
Photo Credit: WSOCTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  A 15-year-old boy attempted to steal a car Wednesday morning from a Marathon gas station in west Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Police said the suspect attempted to steal a car around 12:45 a.m. when the owner left it running on West Trade Street while he went inside the gas station.

The owner of the vehicle saw the car being stolen and jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

The suspect attempted to eject the victim, but crashed the car. He attempted to run from the scene.

A man at the gas station saw the victim jump on the car as the teen was stealing it. Al Deas said he was at the gas station, buying Kool-Aid, when he jumped in to help the victim hold the suspect.

"I come to get Kool-Aid, and I end up catching a carjacker," Deas said.

The suspect was not armed. No one was injured.

The suspect was charged with motor vehicle theft, but because of his age, his name will not be released. 

The Latest News Headlines

  Suspect accused of exposing himself to a child on the Westside
    Suspect accused of exposing himself to a child on the Westside
    Jacksonville police are asking for your help finding a man accused of exposing himself to a child. The Sheriff's Office says an incident occurred around 8:30AM on May 18th, where a man pulled up near the victim around the intersection of Cedar Hills Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. The suspect reportedly provided a picture of a cat and asked if the victim had seen the cat. We're told the suspect had his pants down and was fondling himself.  The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, balding with dark hair around the sides and back. His vehicle is described as a silver or gray 2000-2005 Ford Focus station wagon.  Police say it's possible there have been other incidents involving this suspect, although none have been reported at this time.  If you have any information on the suspect or his vehicle, you're asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch until 6pm 
    Stormy day ahead for NE Florida; Tornado Watch until 6pm 
    Buckle up.  Today is going to be the peak of our storm system as a large and powerful upper level disturbance moves across the area, triggering bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms.  A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6pm for all counties in the NE Florida area.  Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this is a dynamic storm system and there is at least some threat for severe weather.  LISTEN:  MIKE BURESH WEATHER PODCAST "We're going to see a lot of cloud cover today and that stops us from heating up a whole lot, but still we have a very dynamic storm system, there's a lot of wind energy, and that all adds up to the possibility of at least some severe weather.  The main threat being hail, high winds, and even isolated tornadoes right into this evening", said Buresh.  One thing that is more certain is heavy rain, possibly several inches in localized area, by tonight. We may have localized flood warnings issued.   Thankfully, we clear out and turn less humid by Thursday and into the long holiday weekend.  Our next chance for rain won't come until Monday but it's a low chance for rain/storms.   FIVE DAY FORECAST:  WARM, DRY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AHEAD
  Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89. >> Read more trending news Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after 'a short but brave battle with cancer,' said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement. 'The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall,' the statement said. 'The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.' Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
  Boy, 10, raises funds to outfit city's K-9 officers with tactical vests
    Boy, 10, raises funds to outfit city's K-9 officers with tactical vests
    A 10-year-old Indiana boy has become a hero to his heroes by raising the funds to outfit his local police department's K-9s with vests to wear while on duty.  Richie Scott, a fourth-grader at Creekside Elementary School in Franklin, started raising funds in December as part of a community service project. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that Richie's project was part of his testing on the path to a black belt in Taekwondo.  "I wanted to protect those who protect me and the whole community," Richie told the news station.  Richie and his family started a GoFundMe page for the project and spread donation jars through the city, located about 20 miles south of Indianapolis. They were also able to host a silent auction, auctioning off a basketball signed by each member of the Indiana Pacers.  The fundraising effort, initially designed to raise $800 for one tactical K-9 vest, far surpassed the family's hopes by bringing in more than $2,000. Richie was able to outfit all three of the Franklin Police Department's K-9 officers, Pepper, Thor and Stinger.  "I felt really happy for myself because I didn't think I was actually going to raise enough of that money," Richie told WXIN-TV. >> Read more trending news Officer Jeffery Dawe, one of the department's K-9 handlers, said it is unusual to find child so eager to help a public service agency. "It's almost hard to express the words," Dawe said.  Not only did Richie earn his black belt, but he is also continuing to raise money for the police department, which plans to add a fourth K-9 next month. The fourth-grader plans to use the money he raises to buy a vest for that dog, as well.  "I can't leave that one out, so I am working to raise funds to get the new officer a vest as well," Richie wrote on his new GoFundMe page, which had already raised $750 in just 16 hours. 
  Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 119 others, authorities said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. "A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena," Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. "It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit." 2. Police have released the name of the man they think was behind the terrorist attack. Fox News reported that the suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died at the scene after "detonating an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack, the AP reported. Police said Wednesday that they had arrested three more people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert as more names of the dead were released.  >> Manchester explosion: Here's what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life," Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. "I won't call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that's what they are, they're losers." >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack "the worst ever to hit the north of England." "It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack," she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
