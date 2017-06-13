Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 84
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Broken Clouds
H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 84° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 84° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
Close

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
Photo Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say

By: Melonie Holt, WTFV.com
Photo Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -  A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said. 

Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said.

Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas.

Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life.

The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

>> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one

Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said.

Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian.

Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said.

>> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire

Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard.

Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found.

>> Read more trending news

Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses.

Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.

Related

Linda Woods
Close

Linda Woods

Photo Credit: Breavard County Sheriff's Office
Linda Woods
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Slow moving storms to bring more heavy rain, isolated flooding potential
    Slow moving storms to bring more heavy rain, isolated flooding potential
    Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms, producing locally heavy rain today.    Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says storms will once again be slow moving, so minor street flooding is possible in spots.   “Across eastern Duval County, over four and almost five inches of rain in some locations. Some localized spots could have seen even more”, said Bedenbaugh.   We saw just over five inches of rain in Fort Caroline on Monday.  Eastern Duval and Eastern Nassau County saw the greatest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service.  Showers and rumbles of thunder will begin mid-to-late this morning and continue through the afternoon.  Bedenbaugh says heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the greatest threats.  Storms will once again be slow moving so minor street flooding is possible once again. 
  • Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said.  Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said. Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas. Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life. The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said. Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said. Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian. Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard. Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found. >> Read more trending news Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses. Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.
  • Summer Food Program kicks off in Duval County
    Summer Food Program kicks off in Duval County
    Food is something most people take for granted, but in Northeast Florida, not everyone has consistent access to it. One in four kids are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from. 'The infrastructure's in place when school's in session to provide them with food and, of course, when school's out for those 10 weeks, that infrastructure is not there,' said Luke Layow, president and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida. Fiancee: Man who allegedly shot Jacksonville father a 'homicidal maniac' Lavilla School of the Arts is one of many locations across Jacksonville that's helping to fill in the gaps. We found kids there for summer camp, but they're also utilizing the summer food program -- which is a partnership by Jacksonville Children's Commission, Duval County Public Schools and others. You don't have to be enrolled in a camp or something similar to get fed. If you're 18 years and younger, there's food waiting for you each day now through July 21. 'They can come in and just receive a free lunch. Every day it's a hot meal. Breakfast and lunch,' mother Velvet Wilson said. Wilson is helping oversee Lavilla's camp. She's also a mother who says she understands how vital the food program is. Woman loses arm to shark attack during Bahamian vacation: 'He had my whole arm in his mouth' 'It's really huge, especially in this community, in which we have a lot of students who, once school is over, that's it for them as far as breakfast and lunch. It's necessary and so we try to as much as we can to try to push the healthy way to do it.' To find a participating location, visit: www.SummerBreakSpot.org
  • Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
    Police officer shot, killed in Arkansas
    An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Monday night, and the shooter is still at large. >> Watch the news report here According to Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Lt. Patrick Weatherford, a 15-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, was shot in the Remmel Park area and died at a nearby hospital. >> Read more trending news Right now, there is an active manhunt for the shooter. Details surrounding the shooting haven't been released. – Visit Fox13Memphis.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Child found dead in day care van, police say
    Child found dead in day care van, police say
    A family is in mourning after a 5-year-old boy died inside a van outside a West Memphis, Arkansas, day care, a traumatic experience that has one mother wanting to move her child somewhere else.  >> Watch the news report here The woman, who did not want to be identified, was shocked when she learned a 5-year-old boy died at Ascent Child Services, the same place she sends her son several times a week. “My son is not going back. He’s not,” said the parent. West Memphis police said the boy was picked up at 7 a.m. Monday, but he never made it off of the bus. >> Read more trending news “We have to sign our children on to the bus. Sign them off of the bus. They don’t know that a child’s not there. They have to know,” said the parent. “Any children to go through this is just heartbreaking.” Parents that WHBQ spoke with said they’ve dealt with minor issues at the day care, but nothing of this magnitude. WHBQ reached out to Ascent for comment but did not get a response. West Memphis police said no charges have been filed, but that’s likely to change. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.