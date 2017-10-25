Man threatened to assassinate Trump, feds say

Authorities charged a man on Tuesday with threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump after federal investigators said he made a series of threatening calls, including one in which he said he would blow Trump’s "white brains out," according to multiple reports.

James Anthony Jackson made repeated calls to a pair of U.S. Secret Service field offices earlier this month, The Detroit News reported, citing a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

“Better watch Donald Trump,” Jackson said in a call earlier this month to the Secret Service field office in Chicago, according to the News. “Y’all think someone playing with yo (expletive), I am going to blow white brains out … his (expletive) head.”

He also called the Secret Service field office in Detroit, according to court records.

“Y’all messing with my wires,” Jackson said in a call on Oct. 18, according to the Detroit Free Press. “I’m going to blow Trump’s brains out.”

Investigators said it appeared that Jackson was attempting to mask the number he was calling from, according to the News. It was traced to James Jackson Profit Group LLC in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Free Press reported. Court records cited by the newspaper showed the address was for an outreach group that Jackson visited on Oct. 6.

Jackson is also accused of threatening a woman who told authorities that she had met Jackson, who went by the name “Jamie,” online.

Jackson told her that he was “going to cut off her head and parade it in front of the White House for Trump,” the Free Press reported, citing court records.

The News reported that Jackson was in custody Wednesday in Washington state following his arrest in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He is expected to appear in court in Spokane, Washington, on Friday for a detention hearing.