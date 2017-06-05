Listen Live
Crime & Law
Man who girlfriend killed by girlfriend's father, sheriff says
Man who girlfriend killed by girlfriend's father, sheriff says

Man who girlfriend killed by girlfriend's father, sheriff says
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Man who girlfriend killed by girlfriend's father, sheriff says

By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia man shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend after the boyfriend shot her in the back, authorities said.

Investigators responded about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 3400 block of Jet-Wright Road, Hall County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Ware said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Thomas McNutly, shot his girlfriend after an argument at the home.

Floyd Rusk, “the victim’s father, who also resided at the residence, shot and killed McNutly at the scene,” Ware said.

The woman, 22-year-old Jessica Rusk, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charges have not been filed in the deadly shooting, Ware said.

