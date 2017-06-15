A man who robbed a bank to get away from his wife didn’t get the punishment he was hoping for.

Lawrence John Ripple, 71, robbed a Kansas City, Kansas, bank in September in hopes of being given a prison sentence in an attempt to escape his wife, according to the Kansas City Star.

>> Kansas man reportedly chooses jail over wife, robbing a bank to get away from her

Ripple was facing 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to the robbery, but rather than receive a jail sentence, he was sentenced to six months of home confinement. He also is expected to serve three years’ probation and 50 hours of community service, as well as pay the bank he robbed $227.27.

During the September robbery, Ripple, who had no prior criminal history, sat down in the lobby of the Bank of Labor to wait for police after he requested $2,924 from a teller. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania said he returned the money when confronted by authorities.

>> Read more trending news



He blamed his odd behavior on depression after undergoing a quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2015 and has since asked not to receive a prison sentence, according to the Kansas City Star.

Read more from the Kansas City Star.