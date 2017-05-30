Listen Live
Crime & Law
Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Close

Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

Photo Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office
Photo Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office
Authorities in Bartow County, Georgia, arrested Jessica Prather on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Mother charged with murder after 3-year-old drowns in pool

By: WSBTV.com

By: WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Bartow County Sheriff's Office

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia woman was charged Monday with murder in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old child.

>> Read more trending news

Emergency crews were called just after 1:30 p.m. Monday to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. A deputy pulled the boy from the pool, but the child was unconscious and not breathing.

Paramedics determined that the child had been underwater too long to be resuscitated, Bartow EMS director Brad Cothran said.

Investigators arrested the child’s mother, Bobbie Jessica Prather, 32, just after 6 p.m. on one count of felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children.

The woman’s three other children were taken into protective custody.

Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail. 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

