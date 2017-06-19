Myrtle Beach shooting captured in shocking Facebook Live video

When volunteer firefighter Bubba Hinson decided to visit the popular tourist destination Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the last thing he expected was to be live cameraman of a mass shooting.

In the video, which we are not showing in full due to its graphic nature, Hinson yelled, “Multiple people down!” after a gunman opened fire and sent a crowd of people scattering early Sunday.

According to Myrtle Beach Online, three shootings occurred over the weekend in Myrtle Beach, leaving eight people wounded.

“If you’re watching this, stay away from Fourth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard,” Hinson said while filming. “There’s multiple people been shot!”

He said later: “I thought they were dancing. That’s why I started filming it. Then they started fighting. Then they started shooting."

WGHP reported that the shooter pulled out his weapon, fired and then carjacked a vehicle. The gunman reportedly was eventually shot by an armed security officer.

His name has not yet been released.

Although seven people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was the gunman, the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

Police said the gunman will be named once he is medically cleared to leave the hospital and warrants are served.

