Crime & Law
Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say

By: Steve Gehlbach , WSBTV.com
PALMETTO, Ga. -  One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business.

Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia. 

DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home.

Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Three inmates overpower staff, escape juvenile justice facility 
    Three inmates overpower staff, escape juvenile justice facility 
    Three teenagers are on the run after escaping the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road on Jacksonville’s northside.  JSO received notification around 11:30pm Sunday from the facility that the three inmates escaped and had battered staff members.  A police K9 was unable to locate the suspects.   JSO says this was a planned escape.  The three inmates were able to overpower staff members and take their keys.  They opened a secure door, fled the facility, jumped a fence, and left on foot.  The suspects are identified as:  16-year-old Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis, and 15-year-old Justin Silva.  According to JSO, Browley was arrested in January 2017 for Carjacking and Burglary.  In April of 2017 he was arrested for Auto Theft.  Davis and Silva were arrested in other jurisdictions.   The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice recently released the details about the other two escaped teens.  Previous charges for 16-year-old Davis include Burglary-Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, and Burglary-Unoccupied Dwelling Unarmed.  15-year-old Silva was arrested previously on charges of Grand Theft 300 Less than 5K and Non-law Violation of Probation.   If you see these inmates call 911.  Anyone who has any information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.   To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
    JSO makes arrest in 2016 murder, involving a gun deal gone wrong
    More than 9 months after a 37-year-old man was found dead inside a crashed car, not far from Edward Waters college, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest.  Devin Bartley, 21, is now charged with the murder of Anthony Whitley, after police found a bullet fragment with his DNA at the scene and after officers spoke with a second victim of that same shooting.  According to that second victim, he had set up a gun deal between their two parties, when things went wrong.   'He said while in the middle of the gun deal, a masked gunman approached the driver's door of the car and attempted to rob them. During that robbery attempt [the victim] says he pulled his gun and there was a gunfight between he and the robber and that's when Whitley was shot and killed. He said he attempted to drive away, but then crashed the car,' explains Lt. Steve Gallagher.   As for Bartley, police say he was hurt in the shooting and had taken himself to the hospital, but he claimed he was the victim of a different shooting and that he was shot while on a sidewalk a short distance away.   Over the course of the investigation, police say they eventually linked Bartley to this shooting.   Last week, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Bartley, who turned himself in on Monday.
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> PHOTOS: Van plows into crowd outside London mosque in apparent terror attack >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
    Julius and Ethel Rosenberg: Why were they executed? Would it happen today?
    In the 1930s and ’40s, Julius Rosenberg worked as an electrical engineer. His wife, Ethel, was a clerk for a shipping company. The two met on Dec. 31, 1938, as Edith Greenglass was waiting to go on stage to sing at a New Year’s Eve benefit. Rosenberg was smitten by Greenglass, by many accounts, and the two married in the summer of 1939. The couple seemed to live a typical American life, rearing two sons in New York. But their lives were anything but typical as the second World War began. The Rosenbergs were loyal members of the Communist Party – so loyal, that they spied for the Soviet Union, turning over secrets to the most devastating weapon the world has ever seen – the atomic bomb. Sixty-four years ago Monday, on June 19, 1953, the Rosenbergs were executed in New York’s Sing Sing prison, the first American civilians put to death for selling government secrets during wartime. Here’s a look at their story. What did they do? In short, the couple sold top-secret plans for building a nuclear weapon. At the time, the United States was the only country that had plans for a working atomic bomb. How did they do that? As teenagers and young adults both Julius and Ethel Rosenberg had Communist leanings, and by the time they met in the late 1930s, they had become full-fledged members of the party. In 1940, after World War II had started in Europe, Julius Rosenberg became an engineer-inspector stationed at the Army Signal Corps Engineering Laboratory in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. According to many accounts, he was recruited by the Soviet Secret Police in 1942 and asked to steal research and plans for such things as guided missile controls, a system that was being worked on at Fort Monmouth. According to a book by the man who recruited Julius Rosenberg, he provided the Soviet Union was thousands of classified reports until he was fired in 1945 when the U.S. Army discovered his ties with the Communist Party.  What else did they do? Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were part of a spy ring that included Ethel’s Rosenberg's brother, David Greenglass. Greenglass was a machinist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. The lab was where most of the planning, design, and experiments for the first nuclear bomb took place.  Greenglass would take information from the lab and turn it over to Julius Rosenberg who, in turn, turned it over to Harry Gold, a Soviet spy. Gold would give the information to Anatoly Yatskow, the Soviet General Counsel in New York City. The information they took from Los Alamos was particularly damaging. It was the plan and the research on the world’s first nuclear weapon. How were they caught? Gold was arrested after he was implicated by a spy named Klaus Fuchs. Fuchs was arrested on charges he spied for the Soviet Union, and confessed to stealing secrets about the Manhattan project, the project to build the atomic bomb. Fuchs implicated Gold, who soon after turned on Greenglass. Greenglass was arrested and while he was being interrogated told authorities that his sister and brother-in-law were part of the ring, too. Julius Rosenberg was arrested on July 17, 1950. Ruth was arrested in a few weeks later in August. What happened at trial? The couple's trial began on March 6, 1951. The prosecution’s star witness was Greenglass. He told the court that Julius had been a long-time spy, including during the war years, and that Ethel helped by typing up information that Julius had received. The couple was convicted on March 29. Soon after, the Rosenbergs were sentenced to death. What about appeals? The couple filed seven appeals. Each one failed. They asked two presidents for clemency –-- Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower –-- and were turned down both times. The execution After a little more than two years on death row in Sing Sing, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed on June 19, 1953.  Julius, 35, was brought into the chamber first, around 7:50 p.m. He was strapped into the electric chair, and after three shocks, he was declared dead at 8 p.m. Ethel, 37, was led into the death chamber after her husband was removed from the room. Before she sat down in the electric chair, according to reports, she kissed the prison matron goodbye. Ethel Rosenberg received five shocks before she was declared dead at 8:16 p.m. The two did not speak to each other in the moments before they were executed. Prior to the execution Albert Einstein, the man who discovered most of the science that allowed researchers to produce a nuclear weapon, asked for clemency for the pair. What about the others? None of the other members of the spy ring were executed for their crimes. Ethel Rosenberg’s brother, David Greenglass, was convicted of spying and served a 15-year term. He died in 2014. Harry Gold was sentenced to 30 years in prison and paroled after 14 years. He died in 1972. Morton Sobell who became part of the spy ring along with the Rosenbergs was arrest and convicted of espionage. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was released after 18 years. He turned 100 on April 11 of this year. Controversy? For years, supporters of the Rosenbergs claimed they were innocent and had been railroaded at trial. During the years since the Rosenbergs were executed, there have been many documentaries, books and scholarly articles that claim the couple and the others in the ring were innocent. However, Sobell, first in 2008 then again after that, admitted that he was a Soviet spy as was Gold, Greenglass and the Rosenbergs. Sources: The Guardian; History.com; Biography.com; famoustrials.com
The Latest News Videos

