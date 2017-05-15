Seven people face drug-related charges after authorities said a parolee mistakenly sent a text message to an Arizona Department of Corrections Parole official with an offer to sell the person heroin.

The Arizona Department of Corrections got in touch with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team last week after an ADOC employee got the text from Christopher Dean Wilmon, 46, according to the Mohave Valley Daily News. Officers agreed to buy heroin from Wilmon and set up a meeting Tuesday at a home in Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that authorities found Wilmon hiding in a shed at the home. He had his cellphone and the heroin he planned to sell, she said.

Authorities arrested Wilmon on charges including possession of narcotic drugs for sale and a probation violation.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia in the home, owned by Jon Dudek, 65, authorities told KNXV-TV. Dudek was arrested after he told deputies that he has been selling meth for more than 50 years, according to the news station.

Five other people were also apprehended on drug-related charges, authorities said.