Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 86
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Broken Clouds
H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 84° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Crime & Law
Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
Close

Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home

Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
Photo Credit: Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto

MESQUITE, Texas -  Police say an 18-year-old man in Texas crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a man inside and injuring a woman in a suspected case of drunken driving.

>> Read more trending stories

Steven Tutt, 18, is accused of crashing into the Mesquite home of Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 42, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported. The 2002 Chevy Avalanche did extensive damage to the house. Reyes was killed; Vasquez was injured but in stable condition, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Tutt was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Passenger Shabreka Tutt, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
    The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on a resolution that condemns the actions of Turkish security forces, who joined in a violent attack on demonstrators in Washington, D.C. in mid-May, recommending that any Turkish official involved in that incident “should be charged a prosecuted under United States law.” The resolution, which was posted online Friday, minces no words, as it says, “the Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner, reflecting poorly on President Erdogan and the Government of Turkey.” Video of the incident taken by a Voice of America reporter clearly shows pro-government security officers charge across a street to go after a small group of demonstrators, who were then beaten, kicked and choked in the melee. #Erdoğan'ın korumaları kavgaya karıştı https://t.co/gsi1iQ68Ye #amerikaninsesi pic.twitter.com/Jv3g5E7AVA — Amerika'nın Sesi (@VOATurkish) May 17, 2017 The House resolution notes that this was the third example of violence involving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security in the United States in recent years – the first in 2011 was in the halls of the United Nations; in 2016, his security detail went after protesters and reporters outside a speech he was giving at the Brookings Institute in Washington. “Erdogan’s security detail behaved unacceptably,” Brookings wrote after the event, saying the security officials, “roughed up protesters outside the building and tried to drag away “undesired” journalists.” In the latest incident on May 16, the House resolution charges that “Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner.” The violence began outside of the Turkish Ambassador’s residence in Washington, when a small group of demonstrators arrived to protest the Erdogan government. Video shows President Erdogan watching the scene from his vehicle; it was not clear if he had ordered his security officers into action. A full analysis of the video, and the actions of the officers was recently done by the New York Times. A vote on the resolution is expected next week in the House.
  • Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
    Police: Drunken driver kills man, injures woman after crashing into their home
    Police say an 18-year-old man in Texas crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a man inside and injuring a woman in a suspected case of drunken driving. >> Read more trending stories Steven Tutt, 18, is accused of crashing into the Mesquite home of Jose Reyes, 42, and Yesenia Vasquez, 42, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, WFAA reported. The 2002 Chevy Avalanche did extensive damage to the house. Reyes was killed; Vasquez was injured but in stable condition, the Dallas Morning News reported. Tutt was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication manslaughter. Passenger Shabreka Tutt, 24, was arrested for public intoxication.
  • Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    Cities, states, businesses pledge commitment to Paris climate pact despite U.S. withdrawal
    More than 100 businesses, dozens of colleges, 10 states and 83 city mayors announced plans Thursday to continue working toward the goals of the Paris Agreement despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the climate pact, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Headed by billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg Philanthropies announced that it would commit as much as $15 million to support United National Framework Convention on Climate Change and, in particular, the Paris Agreement. The figure represents the U.S. commitment to the climate agreement. Bloomberg said he is also organizing an effort to have a group of mayors, governors, university presidents and businesses added on to the Paris climate deal. “Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement,” Bloomberg said. “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us.” >> Related: What is the Paris Climate Agreement? 9 things to know It was not immediately clear how such an idea would be presented to U.N. officials. Christiana Figueres, who served as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change until 2016, told The New York Times that “there was currently no formal mechanism for entities that were not countries to be full parties to the Parris accord.” In a letter signed by 83 mayors who collectively represent 40 million Americans, cities pledged to 'adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.' >> Related: Trump withdraws US from Paris climate accord The letter’s signatories included the mayors of Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Seattle, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin, Texas, and Orlando, Florida. 'If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks,” said the letter. “The world cannot wait — and neither will we.' >> Related: EPA, Hillary Clinton, world leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal  The governors of three states, California, Washington and New York, on Thursday announced the creation of an alliance aimed at connecting states “committed to taking aggressive action on climate change.” In addition to the United States Climate Alliance, seven other states pledged continued support for the agreement, CNN reported. >> Related: The Weather Channel reacts to end of Paris climate agreement Trump announced plans Thursday to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and seek a new deal on climate change, arguing the accord hurt American businesses and was unfair to taxpayers. The deal, signed by former President Barack Obama and the leaders of 195 other nations, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.
  • 14-year JSO officer arrested for “pattern” of billing hours he wasn’t working
    14-year JSO officer arrested for “pattern” of billing hours he wasn’t working
    A 14-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is accused of a “pattern” of billing multiple employers for the same hours worked. Zone 5 Patrol Officer Frank Holtsman has been arrested for official misconduct and scheme to defraud. Undersheriff Pay Ivey says their investigation started in early April, when Holtsman was accused of billing both the City and a secondary employer for overlapping hours.  “The employee was actually working several jobs and was being compensated for hours that he was not actually working,” Ivey says.  JSO officers are allowed to work secondary employment in security, traffic, or similar areas- while not on the clock with JSO. The secondary employment companies pay a fee and hold a permit to contract off-duty JSO, with the officers in turn allowed to wear their uniforms, use their JSO patrol cars, and similar things.  Ivey says they surveilled Holtsman for around ten days, and in that time he only worked about half of what he billed for- defrauding some $900 in that time span alone.  “Repetitively, he continued this behavior over the time period which we watched him, and it was pretty consistent over the time that we did, how we found out was surveillance,” Ivey says.  The scheme to defraud charge stems from this alleged pattern. The official misconduct charge deals with Holtsman filling out JSO records dealing with the secondary employment, during which he allegedly lied about where he was working and what he was being paid for.  Holtsman’s 14-year history with JSO shows almost four dozen citizen and in house complaints, although more than half of those were either determined to be unfounded or Holtsman was exonerated.  “I’m not saying he’s guilty of anything in that history, I’m just saying that is a lot of complaints in the perspective of the individuals or citizens he’s come in contact with that say they felt maybe- each one of those interactions- that they did something he didn’t understand or approve of,” Ivey says.  There have been six arrests of JSO employees this year. Eleven were arrested in all of 2016.  “We’re not going to tolerate it,” Ivey says.  Holtsman was arrested Friday morning, and elected to go on suspension leave without pay. Ivey says he will recommend termination.
  • Gov. Rick Scott and legislative leaders work out budget deal
    Gov. Rick Scott and legislative leaders work out budget deal
    (AP)  Florida legislators are returning to the state Capitol to hold a three-day special session where they will boost money for schools as well as set aside more cash for the top priorities of Gov. Rick Scott. Scott announced the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders. The session will be held June 7-9. The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to Florida's tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state's economic development agency. Scott said that he will sign the $82.4 billion budget, although he is expected to veto individual spending items. The deal was forged through private conversations over the last few weeks after the regular session ended in early May. Under the negotiated terms, Visit Florida will get the same level of money it received this year. Initially legislators had voted to slash money for the tourism marketing agency by two-thirds. The state will also set aside $85 million to help lure companies, but the money cannot be used as incentive for a specific company. Instead it will be spent on workforce training as well as public works projects. Over the last few months Scott had traveled across the state and had railed against legislators for failing to fund his top priorities — including money for business incentives and money for Florida's tourism marketing agency — in the new budget.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.