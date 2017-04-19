Police: Man lived with corpse for 3 days while getting high

HOPATCONG, N.J.
A man in New Jersey is believed to have lived with a corpse for three days while he used drugs, police said. Officers found Mathew Schmarr, 35, passed out in a residence with a 52-year-old deceased woman on March 21, according to NJ.com. Officers responded after the mother of his child said she received a suspicious text from him.
Investigators determined that the woman had been dead for approximately three days. On March 18, Schmarr's child was at the residence, according to police. It is that day that the woman is believed to have died, according to authorities. Once Schmarr realized the woman was dead, he allegedly turned up the air conditioner, researched death and decomposition on his phone, showed a friend the corpse and sold the dead woman's laptop computer, according to the NJ.com report. Schmarr also is accused of staging a suicide, by arranging pill bottles next to the woman's body.
Schmarr was charged with failure to report a death and child neglect. Schmarr is being held at the Keogh-Dwyer Correctional Institute on outstanding warrants, according to official records.
